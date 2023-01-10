Wheelock Man Released Over Prosecutor’s Objection Arrested Again For Assault
Jeremy Currier

Vermont State Police arrested a Wheelock man on Monday after he reportedly used a knife to threaten a man.

Jeremy Currier, 46, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon. Trooper Chad Weikel reported that “Currier brandished a knife after making a comment about stabbing” Mark Warren, 32, of St. Johnsbury. Currier’s actions warrant charges of aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct, noted the trooper.

