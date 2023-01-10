Wheelock Man Released Over Prosecutor’s Objection Arrested Again For Assault

Vermont State Police arrested a Wheelock man on Monday after he reportedly used a knife to threaten a man.
Jeremy Currier, 46, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon. Trooper Chad Weikel reported that “Currier brandished a knife after making a comment about stabbing” Mark Warren, 32, of St. Johnsbury. Currier’s actions warrant charges of aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct, noted the trooper.
The incident reportedly took place at 1295 Burroughs Road in Wheelock. A previous court order out of Caledonia Superior Order required Currier to stay at his home at 1589 Burroughs Road under a 24-hour curfew. Because he reportedly wasn’t where he was supposed to be, a charge of violating release condition also applies, according to Trooper Weikel.
At a previous court hearing in September at which the conditions of release were set by Judge Justin Jiron and Currier was freed from jail, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski argued that Currier’s freedom creates an “unsafe situation.”
The judge also denied the state’s request that all firearms be removed from Currier’s residence, but Zaleski made the request of another judge who granted the order.
Currier’s arraignment in September was on charges of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a felony, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
Trooper Weikel noted that Currier is scheduled to be arraigned today in Caledonia Superior Court on the new charges.
