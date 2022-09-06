Wheelock Man Sent For Mental Health Evaluation After Blocking Public Road
Jeremy Currier

An armed Wheelock man accused of setting up a roadblock on Burroughs Road and attempting to assault a state trooper with a log appears to be suffering from mental health problems.

That’s according to court documents filed supporting multiple charges against Jeremy Currier, 46.

