Wheelock Man Sent For Mental Health Evaluation After Blocking Public Road

An armed Wheelock man accused of setting up a roadblock on Burroughs Road and attempting to assault a state trooper with a log appears to be suffering from mental health problems.
That’s according to court documents filed supporting multiple charges against Jeremy Currier, 46.
“While Currier was detained he kept saying he was a federal agent and that he blocked the roadway over electricity,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings in his report.
Currier, 46, who lives on Burroughs Road, has been charged by the state with felony aggravated assault on a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a felony. Currier has also been charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Currier’s arraignment on the charges was postponed by Judge Justin P. Jiron until after an inpatient competency evaluation of Currier can be completed. A pro forma not guilty plea was entered by the court until the next hearing and Currier will be held without bail until a hospital bed opens up.
Tpr. Hastings said in his report that when he arrived on the scene at 1589 Burroughs Road on Friday afternoon, he found an odd-looking structure blocking the road.
“I observed two tires and a sawhorse with a branch blocking the roadway,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “I also observed the house to be one of a previous welfare check in which I responded where the mother advised her son was very schizophrenic and was very unstable.”
Deputy Brandon Thrailkill of the Caledonia County Sherriff’s Department also arrived on the scene and said Currier had made threats in the past about “shooting law enforcement officers” if they ever went to his property.
“While talking with the other Troopers, it came to my knowledge that Currier has mental health issues and sometimes walks down the street carrying a shotgun,” wrote Tpr. Hastings.
The roadblock structure was first reported by Patrick Jarvis, 65, and Donna Jarvis, 65.
Patrick Jarvis told investigators they going home and came upon objects blocking the roadway. Jarvis told police that when he went to move the items, he was confronted by Currier who told him the road was closed and not to move the barricade and leave.
“Jarvis said Currier then went back to the house grabbed a pistol and walked around the property brandishing a gun,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “Jarvis advised Currier was acting erratically, waving the gun, but never pointed it at the couple…Both felt threatened when Currier was waving the gun because Currier was acting erratically.”
The alleged log incident occurred after police said Currier, who had the gun in a holster on his hip, began walking away from troopers and refused to comply with orders that he stop and put his hands up. Police first tried to stop Currier by firing non-lethal bean-bag rounds at him from a shotgun but Currier kept walking.
“I then placed my shotgun on the ground and started chasing Currier,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “Currier then turned around and picked up a large log and attempted to assault me by attempting to swing the log at me. Before Currier could hit me with the log, I tackled Currier to the ground.”
Police then removed a loaded Ruger 22 handgun from Currier.
Currier is facing a possible sentence of up to 23 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
