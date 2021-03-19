A Wheelock man charged with felony sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16 will spend no time behind bars if all goes well at his sentencing scheduled for later this month.
Patrick Hunter, 26, was accused in 2019 of demanding sexual favors from a high school girl in exchange for a ride.
But Hunter has now reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he will plead guilty to a lesser charge of felony lewd & lascivious conduct in exchange for a seven-year deferred sentence.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Under the terms of the deal, the court will agree to delay sentencing on the conviction and if Hunter complies with the terms of his deferred sentence agreement for seven years the conviction will be erased from his criminal record. The court could impose a sentence before then if Hunter violates the agreement.
Before the plea deal, Hunter had been facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines on the assault charge.
According to court documents, the 15-year-old alleged victim in the case told investigators Hunter sexually assaulted her while giving her a ride to her boyfriend’s house in December of 2018.
“Hunter had told (the girl) she needed to pay him for the ride with sexual acts,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Tpr. Daniel Lynch in his affidavit filed in support of the charge.
The alleged victim also told police that Hunter was dating another high school girl at the time while both attended Lyndon Institute.
“Hunter has been asked to leave high school property before as he had been there visiting (his girlfriend), ultimately being escorted off high school property by police during a school dance,” wrote Det. Lynch in his report.
The alleged victim also told police that Hunter had sent her texts “asking her for nudes and asking her to have sex with him,” according to the report.
State police also consulted with Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris who was familiar with Hunter.
“Chief Harris explained he was professionally familiar with Hunter and Hunter had been encountered numerous times on high school property and was known to have relationships with teenage female students there,” wrote Det. Lynch.
Police said Hunter is now banned from the Lyndon Institute campus.
Hunter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 29, at 2:45 p.m. in Caledonia County Superior Court.
