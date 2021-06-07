WHEELOCK — A year older and with greater confidence, teen horse trainer Wisteria Franklin is putting another mustang through an Extreme Makeover.
On Thursday, Franklin, 16, guided Swiss Mister, a year-old gelding, through a line driving exercise with the horse moving calmly to Franklin’s direction. Out of the bridle following the training, Swiss Mister was at ease despite the presence of a stranger and the sound of numerous clicks of a camera shutter. He’s not camera shy.
It’s Franklin’s second year training a horse for the youth division of the Extreme Mustang Makeover, an annual competition to showcase the beauty, versatility and trainability of wild horses.
The horses that become available for trainers come from public lands out west controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The competition is a way for the bureau to remove excess animals from the range in order to ensure herd health and protect rangeland resources. Competing trainers acquire the horses and tame them. After the competition, they are ready for private purchase as domesticated animals.
“It’s definitely really cool to get one more horse out of the holding facility and into private hands,” Franklin said. “It feels like I’m doing something with my day. It feels like it matters.”
She said she is enjoying working with Swiss Mister, a name she gave the horse after seeing his coloring. He is what’s called a bay roan. Bay horses have a reddish-brown body with an even disbursement of white hair.
“I was like ‘oh my gosh, he looks like a cup of hot chocolate,’” said Franklin. She thought of the hot chocolate brand Swiss Miss and then altered it because her horse is male.
Swiss Mister was born in a holding facility. Franklin picked him out of a gathering of about 20 horses on April 1 in Tennessee. She said she got up early enough to have her pick and she figures she got the best one.
“I got the one that I wanted,” she said, referring to Swiss Mister as the horse with the second prettiest coloring but with “a really nice stance.” Plus, she said, he seemed to be friendly with the horses around him.
Last year, Franklin trained Flannel for her first Extreme Mustang Makeover competition. Flannel was two years old and was much more skittish than the yearling Swiss Mister. Franklin said working with Swiss Mister has been much easier.
“I tipped him on the first day so I could pick up all four of his hooves,” she said. “I could do pretty much everything with him just by the first day, not everything, but a lot of the tip requirements for getting a horse adopted. So it’s just like all fun tricks since then. It’s driving and all sorts of things. So it’s been really fun.”
His relative calmness compared to Flannel is a relief to Franklin’s parents Chris and MidiAna Bilik-Franklin, who insisted that Franklin wear a helmet the first few weeks of training Flannel. She’s needed no safety helmet with Swiss Mister.
One drawback with the younger horse is his attention span, Franklin said.
“I think one-year-olds are more fun, but the two-year-olds have a longer attention span,” she said. “We have to switch things all the time because he can’t focus.”
Franklin is preparing Swiss Mister for the 2021 Oklahoma Youth Extreme Mustang Makeover, Aug. 11–14 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Last year, Franklin and Flannel were competing in the Kentucky competition, but they couldn’t experience the Kentucky Horse Park because of the pandemic. The competition was done virtually, with competitors video recording routines with their horses.
Franklin chose Ghostbusters as a theme and led Flannel through challenges on her family’s Wheelock property while a camera recorded their movements. Even though she didn’t place in the competition, she said she was happy for the experience, but is looking forward to competing before a crowd in person rather than by video submission.
“I don’t like it with a camera because you’re recording it multiple times and by then you’re just crying and saying, ‘please leave me alone,’” she said. “It’s horrible, and it never becomes perfect, whereas if you’re in person it’s just one fun experience and then you’re done with it.”
Franklin said competing in Oklahoma with Swiss Mister is a better situation for two reasons. If she entered the Kentucky event this year she’d have to compete virtually again as the venue has not reopened yet. Plus, the Oklahoma competition is in August as opposed to the June competition for Kentucky. The later event worked better for Franklin’s training time because her St. Johnsbury Academy schoolwork and her competition on the track team made for a busier spring.
She’s preparing Swiss Mister to perform the freestyle part of the competition with a “Mardi Gras voodoo” theme, Franklin said. The song that will play will be “The Man with the Hex,” a rhythm and blues song that Franklin said she heard on an episode of Scooby-Doo.
Like last year, Franklin said she is hoping for a victory at the Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge, but win or not, she looks forward to preparing another wild horse for a good home.
“Of course I want to win, but I really want to get him adopted to a really nice home so getting him sold there would be good,” she said.
As much as she likes Swiss Mister, the problem with keeping him for herself means not being able to compete in the next makeover competition.
After the event last year, Franklin was able to sell Flannel to someone locally.
Having last year’s experience of training a wild horse has made this year seem much easier and she’s enjoying the challenge more, Franklin said.
“It feels so cool while you’re doing it, you’re like, ‘I’m training a wild mustang, I’m so cool,’ but sometimes (last year) I was like, ‘gosh, I have no idea what I’m doing,” she said. “For the most part (this year) it’s like I know exactly what I’m doing and it feels good.”
Bilik-Franklin said the experience of the competition has benefited her daughter.
“It was such a good experience,” she said. “I really saw her confidence grow throughout the experience and it really carried into other areas of her life, too. I’ve been really pleased with how she’s grown.”
Franklin’s confidence led her to run for class president. She didn’t win, but her mom said she had a great slogan: “I made a wild horse trust me so you can trust me too.”
Said Bilik-Franklin, “I don’t think that she would ever have gone out there and given it a try if she didn’t have this incredible confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.