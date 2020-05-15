Apocalyptic.
That’s how Pete Roy describes surging demand for meat over the past two months.
Sales at his processing plant, PT Farm in North Haverhill, have skyrocketed since New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order took effect in late March.
“We always had a small store in front of our plant. It used to be kind of inconsequential, sort of a half time job. Now it’s like a three person job,” said Roy.
It’s not just PT Farm.
For years, livestock farms across the North Country and Northeast Kingdom were niche businesses that catered to small, dedicated groups of customers.
Now, with meat shortages hitting supermarkets, they have become more important links in the region’s food supply chain.
For how long is unclear.
While the coronavirus pandemic has fueled the local food movement, and caused more people to embrace the idea of locally produced, sustainable agriculture, there’s no telling if that momentum will continue when the crisis ends.
GROWING DEMAND
The pandemic set off a buying frenzy.
Immediately after New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order took effect on March 26, business at PT Farm quadrupled. “It went from normal to obscene … that was hoarding,” Roy said.
The sales volume remained strong through April “because of people’s reluctance to go in the [supermarkets] or Wal-Mart” and spiked again this month when large meatpacking plants closed to due COVID-19 outbreaks, which reduced the U.S. beef and pork processing by 40 percent from last year.
“I think now there’s a shortage issue,” said Roy. “Some of it is, we have it and no one else does.”
Across the border, Prospect Farm in Lunenburg has also fielded more customers.
They have seen retail sales (through local stores) and meat CSA subscriptions both double, offsetting lost revenue tied to still-closed restaurants and farmers markets, said co-owner Meryl Nevins.
“This will probably be our strongest year yet,” she said. “The demand has grown, our CSA has been wildly popular, and the stores we work with have been cranking.”
That short-term success poses a long-term problem for the area’s meat industry.
“There’s definitely a concern for the future,” Nevins said. “Is this going to be how things are now, will we go back to the way it was, or will things plummet?”
STRAINED SUPPLY
Local farms didn’t plan for pandemic-level demand.
Cattle take years to mature, pigs and poultry take months. COVID-19 struck in a matter of days. The short notice created a supply crunch for some.
PT Farm, which typically relies on its own herd, is running short on mature cattle and could see beef shortages and limited cuts of meat by June 1. They will likely have to purchase additional livestock.
“It’s always been our own [cattle] but it’s probably not going to be [for the rest of this year] because I’m going to outstrip my supply,” Roy said. “So we probably are going to have to do something else, like buy cattle from somewhere else, like Pennsylvania or something.”
Other suppliers are equally busy.
Northeast Kingdom Processing in St. Johnsbury has ramped up production over the last two months. They have run more of their own herd through the facility, while handling more jobs for clients, said operations manager Tara Oeschger.
She noted some clients are bringing in less-mature cattle. One reason could be slaughterhouse availability. Most processing plants are booked solid.
“They’re not going to get a good yield on the animal but that’s what they want,” she said. “Maybe some of them are scared they won’t have any meat, or won’t have a chance to slaughter it.”
Even as they deal with a flurry of activity now, PT Farm and Northeast Kingdom Processing must plan for an uncertain future. Growing their operations is no simple task.
“It doesn’t happen overnight, you put a lot of money and a lot of time into those animals,” Oeschger said. “It’s hard to know what’s happening two years down the road with beef. If we knew two years ago this was going to happen maybe we would have raised a few more animals.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Nevins is hopeful that people will continue to buy local in such large numbers when the pandemic passes.
“It’s hard to know what the future will hold, but I believe that once people experience working with farmers first hand that they will choose that over shopping at the mega stores, because whether we are in a pandemic or not farmers are the healthiest and kindest place to buy your food. Having said that, we at Prospect will pivot based on what our community needs,” she said.
Meanwhile Roy had tempered expectations.
He anticipated a dropoff in public spending when federal stimulus and enhanced unemployment benefits run out. However, he was hopeful that some new customers would stick around.
“I don’t know if there will be a long term shift but if you’re business is up 200 percent now, and 25 percent stay, you’re still ahead,” he said.
