Whirligig Hosts Salvation Farms April 30 In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Sunday, April 30, Whirligig Brewing is hosting Salvation Farms from 3-5 p.m. for discussion, drinks, and edibles.
Salvation Farm executive director Theresa Snow will give a presentation about what is cited as “the cutting-edge work” of Salvation Farms, a Morrisville-based non-profit. Cheese from Mt Mansfield Creamery and vegetables from Buffalo Mountain Co-op will be offered. Whirligig Brewing is at 397 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Salvation Farms’s mission is to create resiliency in local food systems, and to build strategies to manage surplus food generated by Vermont farmers. This work is achieved through partnerships like food shelves and senior meal programs.
“Last year, Salvation Farms moved nearly 250,000 servings of local produce from 47 farms, distributing these nutritious crops to more than 50 food programs in Vermont,” Snow stated. “Without Salvation Farms services, this food would have remained on Vermont farms uneaten and inaccessible to Vermont communities.
Established almost 20 years ago as a gleaning organization, Salvation Farms has evolved into large-scale cleaning and packing of surplus crops, production of frozen food, and workforce training to individuals in transition. The organization has convened conversations across Vermont, increasing local food consumption by putting to use the estimated 14.3 million pounds of surplus produce annually generated by Vermont’s farms. “This estimate resulted from Salvation Farms-led research, the first in the nation statewide study to understand annual amounts of food loss on farms in our small state,” Snow noted.
