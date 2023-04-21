Whirligig Hosts Salvation Farms April 30 In St. Johnsbury
Buy Now

Warm weather means more chances to get out and glean for surplus food. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Sunday, April 30, Whirligig Brewing is hosting Salvation Farms from 3-5 p.m. for discussion, drinks, and edibles.

Salvation Farm executive director Theresa Snow will give a presentation about what is cited as “the cutting-edge work” of Salvation Farms, a Morrisville-based non-profit. Cheese from Mt Mansfield Creamery and vegetables from Buffalo Mountain Co-op will be offered. Whirligig Brewing is at 397 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.

