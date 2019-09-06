Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary that reportedly occurred Aug. 8 at White Mountain Auto in Coventry. Police said the incident was caught on camera, as a suspect allegedly entered the business and stole a safe, documents and keys.
Police said the suspect arrived just after 12 a.m. and entered by removing an air conditioner from a window. After removing a safe and other items, the suspect went to a getaway vehicle and headed towards Newport. The suspect is described as wearing a face-covering bandana, hat and light-colored clothing.
