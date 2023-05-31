White Mountain School Awards Diplomas To 36 Members of the Class of 2023
The White Mountain School Class of 2023: seated, from left, Kim Pelissier, Jamie Laster, Sadie Thomas, Isabel Garcia, Sadie Crout, Ana de Oliveira, Christine Martin, Xinyi Li, Gillian Stroker, Rayelinn Bromley, Jamie Mazimba, Elena Dolige, Macy Adams, Leah Weeden, Massiel Estevez, Khue Pham, Liv Panos, Ella Gaulin and Lexi Hancock. Back row: Vega Pierce, Adrik Mordan, Yang Gao, Jacob Taylor, Whistle Leach, Henry Kurtzman, Harry Galiardo, Stefan Gagnier, Bryan Flores, Yusei Usui, Justin Shaw, Nicholas Creed, Nathan Scott, Xiaoye Huang, Joshua Barry and Elijah Fischer. Alexander Heuberger is also a member of the class. (Photo courtesy of Austin Pellegrino, Midnight Industries)

BETHLEHEM, N.H. – During the White Mountain School’s 137th Commencement exercises, held May 20 on the school’s campus, 36 students were honored as members of the Class of 2023.

Despite a forecast of rain, the weather cooperated to create the perfect setting as over 300 family members and friends attended the celebration.

