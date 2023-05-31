White Mountain School Awards Diplomas To 36 Members of the Class of 2023

BETHLEHEM, N.H. – During the White Mountain School’s 137th Commencement exercises, held May 20 on the school’s campus, 36 students were honored as members of the Class of 2023.
Despite a forecast of rain, the weather cooperated to create the perfect setting as over 300 family members and friends attended the celebration.
“Seniors, I have learned from your teachers that you are known and loved for the many ways you cultivate kindness, curiosity, and delight in this community – and beyond,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees, Alana Kumbier. “Your leadership has taken many forms, and we are grateful for the ways you have shown courage, navigated challenges, embodied compassion, and fostered the well-being of this community. You have worked hard to become the people you want to be in the world, and to help each other, and your fellow students and teachers, to do the same … We are all so proud of you, and we know you will continue to shape your communities in profoundly positive ways.”
This year’s Commencement Address and Senior Commencement Address were delivered by Bianca Lora, Class of 2013, and Isabel Garcia, Class of 2023, respectively.
Bianca spoke about her time at the school in 2013 until now, where she has made her way back to Boston. In her address she shared moments of her path, when she “let herself adjust and start over as many times as she needed to.” Bianca directed the remainder of her address to the seniors, guiding them with this thought: “Each day presents us with a choice. We can choose to show up, unapologetically, as the multidimensional version of ourselves or we can shrink into whomever our fears, self-limiting beliefs and old habits make us out to be. It is in making the vulnerable choice daily to show up authentically that we can attract the community, opportunities, and life that goes beyond our wildest dreams.”
Isabel, or “Isa” as she is known on campus, shared reflections of her four-year journey at the White Mountain School. In continuing her tradition of Fun Fact Friday (even though it was Saturday), she asked, “ Did you know that under this tent is the last time the Class of 2023 will be gathered together as students and the first time that the Class of 2023 will be gathered as alumni? To my fellow classmates, no matter how far you go or how close you stay, one thing is certain, you are ready to take on the world.”
Midway through the ceremony, WMS presented seven awards. Many graduates were recognized during this segment, including one from Brazil — Ana de Oliveira — who received the Courate Prize, an award presented to the student who exemplifies perseverance, citizenship and leadership in all aspects of the school. Pyper Williams, Humanities faculty and alumna for the Class of 2018 (and Ana’s advisor) said in her presentation of the prize that Ana “has maintained a deep sense of community and has learned to lean on her friends and supporters, even from thousands of miles away. She is a deeply independent leader who inspires others to embrace their own courage and strive for success.”
At the end of the ceremony, families and friends were welcomed to join in a luncheon, before all students departed campus for the summer. With seven graduates being local day students, the remaining 29 represented 11 states and five countries, including China, Japan, Vietnam and Zambia. Many students have decided to enroll in college or university this fall. Others are preparing to take a gap year, during which they will live intentionally through travel and cultural exchange, service-learning, internships or externships, or postgraduate education.
The White Mountain School Class of 2023: Macy Adams, Joshua Barry, Rayelinn Bromley, Nicholas Creed, Sadie Crout, Ana de Oliveira, Elena Dolige, Massiel Estevez, Elijah Fischer, Bryan Flores, Stefan Gagnier, Harry Galiardo, Yang “David” Gao, Isabel Garcia, Ella Gaulin, Alexis Hancock, Alexander Heuberger, Xiaoye “Kimi” Huang, Henry Kurtzman, Jamie Laster, Whistle Leach, Xinyi “Cindy” Li, Christine Martin, Jamie Mazimba, Adrik Mordan, Liv Panos, Kim Pelissier, Khue “Kami” Pham, Vega Pierce, Nathan Scott, Justin Shaw, Gillian Stroker, Jacob Taylor, Sadie Thomas, Yusei Usui and Leah Weeden.
