BETHLEHEM — The White Mountain School is pleased to announce the recent graduation of 33 students in the Class of 2022, who were recognized on-campus on Sat., May 21, during WMS’s 136th commencement.
A beautiful sunny morning offered the perfect backdrop for the event and more than 200 friends and family members attended the first in-person celebration since 2019, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Class of 2022, I will always associate you with the restoration of so many positive and joyful activities and traditions at White Mountain,” said Head of School John Drew, “You’ve held onto a love for this place and your peers, and by envisioning what you wanted from your school, you made it happen. Through both difficult and wonderfully positive moments, you have maintained focus on what you’ve wanted your experience to be, and committed time and energy to create that experience. You haven’t let high school just happen to you – you’ve taken an active role.”
This year’s commencement address and senior commencement address for the Class of 2022 were delivered by Amy Bannon (Class of 2014) and Sylvie Cromer (Class of 2021), respectively.
Bannon encouraged the graduates to adapt to challenges throughout their journey.
“Each of you have adapted to a wildly a-typical high school experience, you are more prepared than you know,” she said. “You have adapted to make it to this day. You will adapt as you find your own pathways, motivations, and goals. So take a deep breath, find peace in not knowing how it will all pan out, and take your adaptive mindset with you into this exciting new chapter.”
Cromer followed with a beautiful reflection on her time at the White Mountain School, ending with these thoughts: “Love is not impermanent. We may become surrounded by new people, go far from home, and forget things about where we once were, but those who have loved us are always with us, just as we are always with those we have loved. Simone Weil once wrote, ‘Love is not consolation. It is light.’ That light burns brightly in my chest today. I am so grateful to carry the love I felt here [at the White Mountain School] wherever I go.”
A total of six awards were presented.
Several inspirational graduates were recognized, including Littleton native, Ricky Ollerman, III, who received the Courage Prize, which is presented to the student who exemplifies perseverance, citizenship, and leadership in all aspects of the school.
Mike Peller, assistant head of school for teaching and learning and Ollerman’s advisor, spoke of Ollerman’s leadership.
“Faculty described your leadership as one at the helm of the ship, with your hand always at the rudder, guiding from the back,” said Peller. “Last year, running for president, your platform was to help move us through COVID, not to the same school as we were before, but to a better version of ourselves. Ricky, you have delivered on your promise. Thank you for all you have given, time and again, to make this school, to make this community, such a remarkable home for so many.”
The ceremony ended with many smiles, laughter, hugs, and a few tears, as graduates turned the page in this chapter of their lives. Families and friends were welcomed to join in a luncheon, before all students departed campus for the summer.
While five of the graduates were local day students, the remaining 28 represented ten states and four countries.
Local graduates in the White Mountain School Class of 2022 include Claudine Aoun (Bethlehem), Phoebe Barrett (Westmore, Vt., non-day student), Olivia Dow (Lunenburg, Vt.), Richard Ollerman III (Littleton), Vivienne Pinkham (Bethlehem), and Lily Seale (St. Johnsbury)
