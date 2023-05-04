FRANCONIA, N.H. — At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Lancaster Congregational Church, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at First Congregational Church of Littleton, White Mountain Voices presents “Love and All that Jazz,” a celebration of love songs sacred and profane.
From Broadway to madrigals, pop songs and classical love songs by (among others) di Lasso, Brahms, Lauridsen as well as the endearing “A Little Jazz Mass” by Bob Chilcott, there’s something for everyone. Admission is by donation; both venues have mobility-impaired access.
Featuring a mix of professional and amateur singers from the area, the choir is led by director Victoria Cole and is backed by a trio of professional musicians; Joseph Hansalik (piano), Phil Brown (bass) and Rick Erwin (drums).
A native of Franconia, teacher, musical director and soprano Victoria Cole has a Masters of Music in vocal performance from Carnegie-Mellon University. She has performed with Tri-Cities Opera, Duquesne Opera Theatre, Pittsburgh Opera Chorus, Berkshire Choral Festival and Pittsburgh Festival Orchestra, and has been on the voice faculty at Plymouth State University.
Joseph Hansalik has dual degrees in music composition/piano performance and business administration from Ohio State University. A music coordinator, composer, choir director and music minister for various churches, he has also entertained at Alumni Hall, Mountain View Grand Resort and Omni Mt. Washington Hotel.
Rick Erwin currently works as a drummer for the American Steamboat Company on the Mississippi River. He was bandleader and director of music at The Balsams Grand Resort Hotel, and musical director for various cruise lines.
Bassist Phil Brown holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Boston University. For over 30 years, he was music director at South Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, directing the choral, handbell and instrumental ministry. Brown is also manager and music director for St. J. Jazz, which is dedicated to playing traditional and classic jazz in northern New England. As a jazz bassist and vocalist with Maple Leaf Seven and Swing North Big Band, he performs across many genres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.