FRANCONIA, N.H. — At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Lancaster Congregational Church, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at First Congregational Church of Littleton, White Mountain Voices presents “Love and All that Jazz,” a celebration of love songs sacred and profane.

From Broadway to madrigals, pop songs and classical love songs by (among others) di Lasso, Brahms, Lauridsen as well as the endearing “A Little Jazz Mass” by Bob Chilcott, there’s something for everyone. Admission is by donation; both venues have mobility-impaired access.

