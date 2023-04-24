White Mountains:Annual Bear Take For Hunters To Increase From One To Two

Aiming to address a high-density black bear population in the White Mountains that is well above New Hampshire Fish and Game’s population goal, NHFG is preparing to increase the annual bear take for hunters in the region from one bear to two.
Four wildlife management units make up NHFG’s White Mountains region.
On April 18, following three public hearings in early April, the NHFG Commission voted on the proposed rule change to allow the taking of a second bear in the White Mountains region, said Andy Timmins, NHFG’s bear project coordinator.
“That process won’t be fully complete until mid-May, but it’s moving forward,” he said.
A larger bear population in a region can lead to more human-bear conflicts, with risks to both people and bears.
Statewide, the estimated bear population density is .76 bears per square mile, above the ideal .52 bears per square mile and thus requiring a management action plan by NHFG to reduce the overall population by 32 percent.
Certain WMUs, though, such as those in NHFG’s White Mountains and in Central and Southeast regions, far exceed the ideal population.
In the White Mountains, the current population is 1.58 bears per square mile, nearly double NHFG’s 2016-2025 management goal of .8 bears per square mile.
NHFG’s WMUs in its North region, which stretches from southern Coos County to the Canadian border, have a current estimated population of .65 bears per square mile, which is nearly in line with the 2016-2025 management goal of .6 bears per square mile and requires stabilization as the plan and not population decrease.
Statewide in 2022, hunters took 1,156 bears, the second highest harvest in New Hampshire’s history.
General hunting season for bears begins in most WMUs on Sept. 1 and ends in November.
Some units allow hunting by bait and hounds.
In addition to reducing the White Mountains bear population, NHFG is working to address what has been a growing number of motherless cubs.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of orphaned cubs on the landscape in recent years, particularly in 2019 and last year, in years when they have poor food conditions and bears are more vulnerable,” said Timmins. “There’s a lot of factors that lead to that. Bears are getting shot due to conflicts in the summer as well as getting struck by motor vehicles, but decisions by hunters are also a factor.”
In New Hampshire, hunters can shoot mother bears that still have cubs.
Those cubs, if captured before they die, are taken to rehabilitation centers until they reach an age where they can be released back into the wild.
“What we’re planning to do is create an educational video that we will have up and running by this summer,” said Timmins. “We’re asking that bear hunters take 10 minutes to sit down and watch the video. We’re going to try to educate hunters on ways that they can avoid this and give some reasons to be a little more conservative within their bear harvest, because ultimately it’s not helpful to have these cubs orphaned. It’s not a good image for bear hunters and it puts a lot of responsibility on both biologists and rehabilitation facilities.”
