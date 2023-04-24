White Mountains:Annual Bear Take For Hunters To Increase From One To Two

(Photo contributed by New Hampshire Fish and Game)

Aiming to address a high-density black bear population in the White Mountains that is well above New Hampshire Fish and Game’s population goal, NHFG is preparing to increase the annual bear take for hunters in the region from one bear to two.

Four wildlife management units make up NHFG’s White Mountains region.

