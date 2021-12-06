White Mountains Community College A Semi-Finalist For $1 Million Prize

White Mountains Community College has been chosen from 1,000 community colleges nationwide as one of 150 semi-finalists for the $1 Million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence for 2023.
WMCC, with a campus in Berlin and academic centers in Littleton and North Conway, is only one of two community colleges in New England selected and is eligible for the $1 million prize and prestigious recognition based on performance in student outcomes.
“We are so thankful to be distinguished as a national semi-finalist for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, and this alone is a huge win,” said Dr. Chuck Lloyd, president of WMCC. “To be selected from a group of over 1,000 community colleges nationwide is an important marker in institutional performance.”
This is WMCC and the Community College System of New Hampshire’s first time being invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.
WMCC was selected based on performance in student outcomes including graduation rates, equity and improvement over time.
With a 51 percent graduation rate, plus another 10 percent transferring over three years for first-time, full-time students, WMCC is well above the 45 percent industry average for graduation plus transfer among community colleges, and consistently performs as one of the top schools in New England.
Serving a large population of low-income students, 51 percent of WMCC students receive Pell Grants and 45 percent of those students graduate performing above the industry average of 34 percent and 26 percent, respectively.
These selection markers tie into social mobility, upward movement upon graduation to a higher income bracket, where WMCC ranks the highest among all public and private schools in New Hampshire. This is partly because of the college’s accessibility and support for lower-income families.
“We are always striving for positive student outcomes and are humbled to have the opportunity to be recognized for this continued work,” said Lloyd. “We are proud to represent the state and the Community College System of New Hampshire through the application process and for the opportunity to bring home the Aspen Prize.”
Since 2010, the $1 million Aspen Prize is awarded every two years and has brought a new level of public attention to community colleges with defined comprehensive measures of excellence in outcomes for community college students.
The Aspen Prize has uncovered and disseminated practices that help exceptional colleges ensure great outcomes for their students.
The application is due by Dec. 13 when a committee of national experts selects 10 finalist institutions and a winner of this prestigious award.
Striving for positive outcomes goes above and beyond the Aspen Prize and is part of WMCC’s mission and vision.
Over the last year, new initiatives to remove barriers of attending college were put into place with a Meals Included program, to help enrolled students combat food insecurities, and The Gift to the Class of 2021, funded by the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, to provide a free, three-credit course for New Hampshire’s graduating 2021 high school seniors.
WMCC, one of seven colleges in the Community College System of New Hampshire, offers associate degree and certificate programs, plus training options, preparing students for 21st-century job opportunities, as well as transfer pathways to four-year colleges and universities.
WMCC is fully accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.
Its courses are the most affordable in New Hampshire and WMCC’s Littleton Academic Center makes the college accessible to all students in the North Country region.
Courses are available day, evening and online.
WMCC courses transfer to four-year colleges and universities in New Hampshire and across the country.
The seven community colleges in the system are committed to working with businesses throughout the state to train and retain employees to develop a robust workforce across all sectors and embraces the “65 by 25 Initiative,” which calls for 65 percent of New Hampshire citizens to have some form of post-secondary education by 2025 to meet future workforce demands.
