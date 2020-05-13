The Appalachian Mountain Club’s high-elevation huts in the White Mountains of New Hampshire have become a destination for hikers looking to spend their days traversing some of the world’s most revered mountain ranges and their nights under the stars.
The first hut opened more than 130 years ago.
For the first time in their history, though, the high huts in the White Mountains of New Hampshire will be closed for the summer and rest of 2020 because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decision was not easy to come to and was made over several weeks in consultation with our board and leadership as well as evolving state and federal guidance,” Nina Paus-Weiler, spokesperson for AMC, said Tuesday.
“This is the first time in AMC’s history that the entire hut system has been closed,” she said. “Throughout World War II, Lakes of the Clouds, Zealand Falls and Madison Spring Hut remained open, while the other huts were closed intermittently.”
On average, the nonprofit AMC, the mission of which is to promote the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the region’s mountains, forests, waters and trails, employs about 50 seasonal staff members to work New Hampshire’s White Mountains hut system during a summer season.
The eight huts include the Lonesome Lake Hut in Franconia Notch, the next-closest Galehead, Zealand Falls and Greenleaf huts (the latter overlooking Mount Lafayette in Franconia), and, farther to the east, the Carter Notch, Lakes of the Clouds, Mizpah Spring, and Madison Spring huts.
“The huts are a significant (in the millions) contributor to the public service and nonprofit mission of the AMC,” said Paus-Weiler. “Our work continues, but not without impact.”
AMC is planning to open its volunteer-led and staff-led events, the volunteer on June 4 and the staff-led on July 1, but those dates remain tenative and subject to change, and what the events will look like and if they will be reduced in scope remains to be seen.
“We are hopeful the volunteer programs can begin in June, provided that the activities and intentions meet state and federal guidance as well as AMC’s own risk management standards and considerations,” said Paus-Weiler. “More than likely, there will be modifications to do so at the proper time … Staff-led events after July is the plan in line with state and federal guidance and our own risk management considerations.”
AMC had been hoping to return to limited public operations in early June, its previously scheduled reopening date, but the increasing uncertainty and public health trends in the state and in the communities in which AMC operates changed that, Paus-Weiler said in an earlier update.
Currently, until July 1, all AMC facilities, shelters campsites, trips, programs and activities will be closed.
AMC’s Highland Center at Crawford Notch and the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center are also scheduled to open July 1 under the present time line.
Like the huts, the AMC White Mountain Hiker Shuttle will also be closed for the 2020 season.
Guests who have booked stays in 2020 for the high mountain huts can re-book a trip for 2021, move their existing reservation to an AMC lodge, receive a credit good for two years, or get a full refund.
As for the trails in the White Mountain National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued an update announcing that most of the closed trail heads have now been reopened after considering safety concerns from people parking on roadways while not being able to use the parking lots at trail heads and the continued demand for local recreation.
The trail head closures, said USFS representatives, increased overflow and illegal parking and an increased pressure on the New Hampshire state parks that have opened.
“The WMNF will also be implementing a phased approach to opening the Forest’s both closed and seasonally closed sites and campgrounds in alignment with the states of New Hampshire and Maine,” they said. “The Forest will continue to monitor success of operations and new guidelines and will adjust operations as appropriate through the season.”
At the moment, a limited number of sites will remain closed, among them Tuckerman’s Ravine, said USFS representatives.
