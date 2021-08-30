White Mountains Regional Approves Transgender Policy

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board unanimously approved a transgender policy on Thursday.
Following two long and emotional public hearings, the policy was adopted quickly and without incident.
Although the policy was hotly debated, School Board Member Herb Randall expressed gratitude that everyone in the White Mountains Regional community appeared to have students’ best interests at heart.
“I’m encouraged that in all the discussion — whether it’s been in support or not, or very emotional, or whatever — most people would start with ‘Hey, I really do think everyone should have the same rights and be protected,’” he said.
The policy was drafted by the New Hampshire School Board Association in 2015 and has been adopted, fully or in part, by roughly one-third of New Hampshire public school districts.
That includes five districts in southern Coos County: Milan, Northumberland, Stark, Stratford and the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative.
The three-page policy will require staff to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, and allow transgender students to use the bathroom or participate on the interscholastic sports teams of their gender identity.
Transgender locker room use would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The School Board approved a first reading of the policy on June 10 and took public comment on June 24. Following significant public interest, a second public hearing was held on Aug. 12.
Opponents of the policy worried that provisions on bathroom and locker room access posed a threat to the safety and privacy of non-transgender female students.
“My daughters should be able to use the changing room or the bathroom without any boy, claiming he’s a girl, watching her,” said parent, James Akerman, of Jefferson, in June.
Those in favor of the policy said it simply provided transgender students with the same rights and protections as other students.
“It’s really important for folks to understand that this policy is about a lot more than bathrooms and locker rooms. There are 10 specific areas of guidance written into this policy that address how to help children with gender dysphoria navigate their school lives such that they are not overwhelmed by worries about safety, and instead can focus on their academics and their social activities,” said School Board Member Kristen van Bergen-Buteau, of Lancaster, in June. “Without a policy we kind of hope that it goes OK. The policy provides us with some guideposts, some guardrails, about how to ensure that it goes OK.”
The school district is moving to address the bathroom issue for transgender students.
According to Superintendent Marion Anastasia, the staff bathrooms have been converted into single-use, unisex bathrooms for the 2021-2022 school year. The student bathrooms will be changed over in the future, she said.
In addition, student will not be disciplined or suspended for using the wrong pronoun of name when addressing a transgender student, unless those actions were repeated or intentional, according to White Mountains Regional School District officials.
“If it’s an accidental thing, you work with kids. You educate them and teach them,” said High School Principal Jacob Hess earlier this month. “Rest assured if your child used the wrong pronoun or the wrong name the first time or the second time it’s not ‘You’re out of here.’”
