WHITEFIELD — Making positive change for yourself, for others, for the world — that was the message for the White Mountains Regional High School Class of 2022 graduation on Friday.
Camille Marceau, the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 and a future educator, said she reached a crossroads while writing her graduation speech, initially planning to impart five life lessons before settling on what she truly wanted to say, something she cared about and was passionate about.
“One day I will have my own classroom, and while I am eager to greet my students each morning with hugs and high-fives and teach them long division, I will also fear for my life and for the lives of my students, due to the gun violence in this country,” she said. “As I continue to explore what the mountains and oceans have to offer, I fear that my students and children will not get to experience the beauty this planet is slowly losing. As I encourage my students to make their own decisions, I fear that I won’t have full autonomy over my body. And lastly, as I promote diversity, inclusion, and acceptance, I fear not being able to love who I want to love. I fear this not only for myself, but also for my students, whose young minds and souls I will have the privilege of growing.”
But not all is despair, said Marceau.
“I do not write this speech out of sadness, rather out of hope, mostly because this doesn’t need to be sad, as today is a day worth celebrating,” she said. “Today is a day where we look back on everything we have conquered and accomplished. It is also a day where we get to look ahead and see all that we can conquer and accomplish.”
To create the lives that the graduates of the Class of 2022 see for themselves, they need to come together and fight for what they believe in, said Marceau.
“Mahatma Gandhi once said, ’ Be the change you wish to see in the world,’” she said. “Our country and our world are calling. They are calling for us and they are calling for change. And friends, we can be this change … In a world filled with tragedy, division, and hate, it is up to us to decide how we will move forward … So, Class of 2022, as you go forward with your lives, I ask that you always remember to stand up for what you believe in. I ask that you make as much positive change as you possibly can.”
WMRHS Principal Jacob Hess said at times the Class of 2022 might feel overwhelmed, frustrated, and wondering if things will ever get better.
“You may even ask yourself, ‘why do we bother?,’” he said. “You have to bother. In fact, you have to keep bothering because that is what hope is. Bothering leads to trying and trying leads to hope.”
Graduate Grace Frink, New Hampshire Teen Poet Laureate Ambassador of the Northern Region, read a graduation poem, one that she called bittersweet, for many reasons, including the loss of their classmate, Louis Sottile, who died on May 2.
“We are standing here today without a classmate who should have walked with us,” she said. “We are about to scatter all over the country, all over the world, and we don’t want to think about coming back, but my parting advice is that you remember your roots. I implore you, that you think of us sometimes, and if they aren’t necessarily happy memories, they are lessons.”
Student speaker Clementine Southworth encouraged her fellow graduates to remember that living in the moment will help them find their flow.
“Each of our lives is a collection of experiences,” she said. “Most of us will spend a lot of time seeking our purpose, hopefully not at the expense of spending time in our flow.”
Honors speaker Justin Wentworth encouraged his classmates to remember that life is what they make it.
“We may get lost, make mistakes, completely screw up and have to start all over at square one several times, but we must never stop trying,” he said. “I encourage all of us to chase our dreams and find what makes us feel that joyful, giddy scream of excitement so that when we wake up each morning we know we have found the path we are meant to follow …”
Salutatorian Carissa Challinor read a poem to her class and expressed gratitude to all the teachers, friends, and family who created a safe and supportive community to allow the graduates to “thrive and grow to become the best version of themselves.”
Class President Kaden Bailey said, “We will go off into the world to discover ourselves, becoming nurses, educators, entrepreneurs, welders, law enforcement, or whatever we are destined for. Never forget what got you here, and no matter where your path may take you, you can always find your way back home.”
The class had 71 graduates.
The WMRHS Class of 2022
Logan Ames, James Astuto, Kaden Bailey, Ryan Bangs, Ashley Bean, Colt Bean, Wade Beaton, Rachel Black, Bryson Bovay, Carissa Challinor, Michael Champagne, Mallory Chessman, Michael Clement, Katryn Cormier, Emily Coy, Madison Crane, Austin Curtis, Morgan Doolan, Keshi Dugan-Henriksen, Aaron Fleming, Adrienne Foster, Carson Fournier, Jennifer Fowler, Abigail Freedman, Grace Frink, Charlotte Gooden, Caleb Guilmette, Jeziah Hackett, Bryce Hall, Isaiah Hall, Solveig Hammon, Avery Hazelton, Tyler Hicks, Gracie Ingerson, Iain Jones, Christopher Kay, Isis Kelm, Jacob Kenison, Laura Kleber, Brody LaBounty, Gabriel LaDeaux, Jackie Lowe, Montana Lurvey, Joshua Manuel, Camille Marceau, Abigail Mason, Lexus McIntosh, Alex Mealey, Alyssa Mendez, Kayla Miller, Skylynn Mitchell, Paris Mulvey, Ella Myles, Kegan Nelson, Charlotte Quigley, George Randall, Jenna Renes, Connor Reynolds, Delaney Robinson, Makenzi Rogers, Olivia Scalley, Olivia Shallow, Kaden Simonds, Louis Sottile, Clementine Southworth, Deklan Sweeney, Mckenzie Trafan, Brandon Wakefield, Connor Walther, Feliks Waskiewicz-Dixon, Justin Wentworth, Anthony Young, Jacqueline Young.
