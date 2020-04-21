White Mountains Regional High School:Graduation Tentatively Pushed Back To August

Better safe than sorry.
With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its risk of infection, one school district in the North Country has taken the step of pushing its high school graduation and year-end celebrations back to August.
Other school districts, including Littleton School District SAU 84 and the Northumberland-Stark-Stratford SAU 58, expect to make decisions this week about their high school graduations.
On Tuesday, Marion Anastasia, superintendent of the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, issued a letter to parents informing them of the changed dates.
Originally scheduled for Friday, June 12, White Mountains Regional High School has tentatively scheduled its graduation for Friday, Aug. 7.
“These are all contingent on the governor’s orders on social distancing, of course,” Anastasia informed parents and WMRSD families. “The principals will be updating families with logistics along the way.”
Schools will remain closed through the end of the school year in June, Gov. Chris Sununu decreed an an emergency order last week.
The last day of school for SAU 36 students, who are learning remotely at home, is June 5.
In addition to a tentative graduation night of Aug. 7, WMRHS’s scholarship awards night is currently scheduled for Aug. 6 and its class night for Aug. 5.
The junior and senior prom will be combined during the 2020-2021 school year.
Other events will be held in the autumn of 2020.
At Lancaster Elementary School, the eighth-grade graduation and awards celebration is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10 and will be combined with a cookout. The junior honor society celebration will be held remotely at a date to be determined.
At Whitefield Elementary School, the eighth-grade graduation and awards celebration is currently scheduled for Aug. 11 and will be combined with a cookout. Its junior honor society celebration will also be held remotely, at a date to be determined.
Interim SAU 84 Superintendent Corinne Cascadden, who participated in discussions Tuesday about options for Littleton High School’s graduation, currently scheduled for June 6, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Littleton School Board Chairman Greg Cook said nothing official has been decided and SAU 84 is expected to announce its plan toward the end of the week.
Ronna Cadarette, superintendent of SAU 58, which includes Groveton High School, said SAU 58 is also expected to announce a decision on graduation this week.
