A familiar face will take over at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield.
Assistant principal Jacob Hess was named interim principal by the WMR school board on Monday night. His one year salary will be $90,000.
He takes over for Mike Berry, who had been principal since 2012 and before that was assistant principal and athletic director since 2009. Berry’s resignation was accepted by the school board on March 23. He takes over as principal of Souheagan High School on July 1.
Hess was hired under unusual circumstances.
The White Mountains Regional School District posted the position on SchoolSpring and in newspapers, and received three applications.
Due to COVID-19, the school board could not conduct a typical hiring process. They could not visit applicants’ schools, speak with their staff and community members, and invite them to meet WMR stakeholders.
“Given the present social distancing and remote learning environment, we decided to hire an interim principal for the 2020-2021 school year,” said superintendent Marion Anastasia. “A comprehensive search was not possible.”
Meanwhile the school district has been able to fill other openings through interviews using Zoom and Google Meet video conferencing.
“The candidate pool is very strong this spring,” said Anastasia. “Although we prefer to do them in person, they are working out fine. It’s administrative positions that require community involvement and visits to other schools that are not possible.”
White Mountains Regional is a grades 9-12 high school with an enrollment of 340 that serves the communities of Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.