WHITEFIELD, N.H. — White Mountains Regional High School Principals Patricia Ainsworth and Michael Curtis recently announced the top scholars for the class of 2023 are Abigayle McCusker, Valedictorian; Victoria Whitcomb, Salutatorian; Madeleine Lorenz, Honors Speaker; and Hannah Smith, CTE Student of the Year.

Abigayle McCusker is the daughter of Jay and Donna McCusker of Dalton, N.H. She is a member of Youth Leadership Through Adventure, Student Council, National Honor Society, Social Emotional Learning Committee, and Senior Leadership Team - all organizations that work to give back to her local and school community.

