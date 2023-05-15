WHITEFIELD, N.H. — White Mountains Regional High School Principals Patricia Ainsworth and Michael Curtis recently announced the top scholars for the class of 2023 are Abigayle McCusker, Valedictorian; Victoria Whitcomb, Salutatorian; Madeleine Lorenz, Honors Speaker; and Hannah Smith, CTE Student of the Year.
Abigayle McCusker is the daughter of Jay and Donna McCusker of Dalton, N.H. She is a member of Youth Leadership Through Adventure, Student Council, National Honor Society, Social Emotional Learning Committee, and Senior Leadership Team - all organizations that work to give back to her local and school community.
She is a four-year varsity athlete on the field hockey team, and was selected to play at Granite State Games and to try out for the New Hampshire Twin State Team. She has also competed throughout New England for 11 years in gymnastics, rising through the Junior Olympic program.
She was awarded the Most Distinguished award for field hockey, the Coaches’ Awards for alpine skiing, and track and field. She has also received multiple academic awards during her high school career, including the Biology and Chemistry Excellence Award, the Dartmouth Book Award, recognition as a NH Scholar, consistent High Honors awards, and the Principal’s award. Abbie focused her pathway of academic study on the realm of science to further her future goals in the medical field.
She excelled in classes like AP Biology, AP Calculus, and the Health Science CTE course offered in partnership with Littleton High School. Through her Health Science Class, Abbie became a member of the Health Organization Students of America and presented at the state level, securing a second-place finish for her research about alternative ways to lower blood pressure and allowing her to qualify for the International Leadership Conference. She took this research and implemented it at the high school, creating a “Blue Room” to help fellow students relieve their stress.
She has been a volunteer at Littleton Regional Hospital and the Lancaster EMT department, and reinforced her future career plans during an Extended Learning Opportunity in acute care and trauma at Concord Hospital.
After graduation, Abbie plans to pursue a degree in Biochemistry at Dartmouth College.
Victoria Whitcomb is the daughter of Jonathan and Emily Robarts of Guildhall. She was the recipient of multiple awards at White Mountains Regional, including NHIAA Scholar Athlete, National Merit Scholar, and St. Paul’s Advance Program.
Victoria participated in eight Advanced Placement courses, National Honor Society, and the Society of Sustainable Spartans (SOSS), an organization which she helped found in her freshman year. Her passion for environmental sustainability has pushed her to work with SOSS to secure over $110,000 in grant funding for sustainability projects at WMRHS, including the installation of an LED lighting system throughout the high school, the implementation of a compositing/recycling program and educational initiatives like school wide Earth Week, composting curriculum, creation of a native/pollinator garden, and the replacement of styrofoam in the cafeteria with reusable trays.
Victoria was a four-year field hockey and track and field athlete, including as captain in both sports. In addition to her work with SOSS and involvement in sports teams, she has excelled in the music program at WMRHS for almost 10 years as a member of Band, Chorus, Jazz Band, and Progressive Styles.
She credits her work in this program with Mr. Martins and her peers for helping her achieve her life’s goal of being accepted to Berklee College of Music. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of New Hampshire to major in Wildlife Conservation and Biology with a minor in Music.
Madeleine Lorenz, Honors Speaker, is the daughter of Rick and Anna Lorenz of Jefferson, N.H. She has succeeded in a variety of programs at WMRHS: the CTE Completer Program for Criminal Justice, and AP Statistics, US History, and English Language and Composition. In addition, she has participated in Running Start Courses in Sociology and Psychology, and EStart and VLACS classes for college-level Criminology and Government.
Madeleine’s academic awards include the Saint Michael’s Book Award, the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, the 2023 NHIAA and NHDA Scholar Awards, and recognition as a New Hampshire Scholar. She has also been involved in and a leader of a plethora of extracurricular activities: four-year athlete, captain of her unified basketball, soccer, and tennis teams during her senior year, and member of the class leadership team her freshman and senior years.
She was president of the National Honor Society her senior year; a four-year member of Youth Leadership Through Adventure; a Link Crew leader to assist incoming freshmen with transition to high school; and a member of Life of an Athlete and the Prom Committee.
After graduation, she plans to attend Merrimack College to study Criminology.
Hannah Smith, is the daughter of Jessica Smith and Joshua Smith of Lancaster, N.H. Hannah is a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, Blue Zoo, and the Senior Leadership Team. She has completed many hours of community service projects through NHS, helped incoming Freshmen transition to high school as a Link Crew Leader, raised school spirit in Blue Zoo, and helped organize her class as a member of the Senior Leadership Team.
She is a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Partners in Health, and volunteers her time at the Colonel Town Snack Bar in the summers. Hannah is the recipient of the NH Unsung Hero Award and the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award. As a three-sport athlete, she has been basketball captain, and manager for the softball and soccer teams.
Hannah has excelled in the CTE Completer Program, and is a member of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. She won first place in the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation ProStart State Competition in both 2022 and 2023, advancing to national competition both years.
She is also the recipient of the NH Lodging and Restaurant Association Education Foundation Scholarship. In the fall, she plans to attend University of New Hampshire for Sports Management.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.