White Mountains Regional To Cut $775,000 In Spending After Budget Fails

Cuts are coming.
Voters on Tuesday rejected the White Mountains Regional School District’s proposed $25 million operating budget, 701-599.
As a result, the school district must trim $775,000 in planned spending under the default budget.
That will require WMRSD to dismiss up to eight full-time equivalent staff and/or slash programming such as field trips and middle school athletics, Superintendent Marion Anastasia said last month.
In addition, the district will have to abandon a $253,000 plan to improve special education and mental health supports, because new positions cannot be funded through the default budget.
The School Board will discuss budget cuts at their next meeting on March 23.
Reached on Wednesday, Anastasia said it was unclear how WMRSD will approach the matter.
“While it is still stinging, I cannot give you specifics about the challenges the failed budget presents,” she said. “We will, however, identify priorities that will remain in place and look at areas that will have the least negative impact for students.”
“With over $700,000 to cut, it will be a very difficult process, however we will get input from all stakeholders to make the best decisions possible. We will look towards finding solutions to ensure this happens.”
The proposed budget was doomed in Lancaster.
The spending plan would have raised Lancaster property taxes by $4.48 per $1,000 and was rejected by 70 percent of town voters, 279-114.
That was enough to offset support in three of five WMRSD communities where it passed — Carroll (125-104), Dalton (160-146) and Jefferson (84-47) — and an even split in Whitefield (116 for, 125 against).
Before the election, WMRSD explained its predicament.
Concord continues to downshift education costs to communities, meaning taxpayers must pay more to provide the same level of service.
The proposed budget increased spending by four percent ($1 million) but because of the downshift, the taxpayer burden would have gone up 27 ($3.1 million).
In the end, voters rejected calls to contribute more cash to maintain the current level of service and provide enhanced mental health support when students face growing challenges at home and in school during the post-COVID era.
Meanwhile, 11 other warrant articles passed that will place up to $720,000 in surplus funds — if there are any — into a series of capital reserve accounts.
The first $500,000 would be earmarked for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS
Challenger Ben Jellison defeated incumbent James Murphy, 730-378, in the race for a three-year School Board seat representing Carroll.
Reached for comment, Jellison said, “I’m pleasantly surprised.”
Heading into the election, Jellison worried the Carroll withdrawal proposal — which he supports and Murphy opposed — would overshadow other issues.
“I was concerned about that, even though there’s so much else I can offer,” Jellison said. “Obviously the voters saw that.”
Jellison is a lifetime Carroll resident, a graduate of White Mountains Regional High School (Class of 1995), and has two children enrolled at Whitefield Elementary School.
He is the current Director of Technology and a former teacher and Dean of Students at Lisbon Regional School.
He has been Carroll’s Town Moderator for 10 years and is a past moderator for the White Mountains Regional School District.
He joins the school board as the White Mountains Regional School District scrambled to cut $775,000 in spending under the default budget after the proposed budget failed.
“We’re going to get right to work next week. I’m going to be part of the board, and we’re going to do what’s best for the students,” he said.
Meanwhile, incumbents Evelyn Flynn (Dalton) and Herb Randall (Lancaster) were re-elected unopposed.
