White Mountains Regional Welcomes New JROTC Leader

The Spartan Battalion has a new leader.
Lt. Col. Peter Russo was recently appointed the Senior Army Instructor of the White Mountains Regional High School JROTC program.
The 47-year-old combat veteran arrives in the North Country following a 26-year military career with the U.S. Army.
A native of Staten Island, N.Y., Russo is a former Special Forces Green Beret who served around the world, with stops in South Korea, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He spent the past 11 years in Europe stationed in Germany, Italy and Belgium (He still has Belgian plates on his car). During that time he discovered a new passion: Teaching.
It began with the Boy Scouts. He served as the scoutmaster for on-base troops in Italy and Belgium. Russo had previously earned degrees in history (BA, SUNY-Albany) and political science (MA, Kansas State, and during field trips to storied locations like Normandy he would give his scouts impromptu history lessons.
Observing this, some suggested he follow in his parents’ footsteps and become a teacher. The idea intrigued Russo.
“I liked being a scoutmaster and I was like ‘Wow, if I can get paid for this, that would be great,’” he said.
Later, when he began his final assignment as Plans Officer for NATO Special Operations headquarters, Russo had a long discussion with his predecessor, who was leaving the military to take an ROTC job.
“He was describing it to me, and the more he described it the more it sounded like a combination of things that i like doing anyway,” he said.
Approaching retirement, Russo looked for a new home stateside. He was drawn to New Hampshire.
“I always liked the vibe of the state and I liked the license plate,” he said.
While on leave from his last assignment in Belgium, Russo vacationed in New Hampshire with his wife and two kids (ages 12 and 13). After dinner one night they strolled through a college campus in the Manchester area.
“There was a covered bridge and we were walking across and all the kids said ‘hello.’ That was the first indicator that, all right, this would be a good place to live,” he said.
Then he looked for a job with one of New Hampshire’s two Army JROTC programs. He cold-called Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon to see if they were hiring.
“I was like, ‘Hey, by any chance are you retiring in the next year?’ He said ‘No, but the guy at the other school is’.”
Russo is the fifth Senior Army Instructor (SAI) in the 26-year history of the Spartan Battalion. He replaces Lt. Col. Darrel Gearheart, who stepped down after 15 years.
Russo will co-lead the program with its Army Instructor (AI), Sgt. Major (Retired) Michael Bruno.
The Spartan Battalion maintains a high-profile color guard, competes in regional JROTC competitions, and teaches students citizenship, leadership and teamwork skills.
VACANCY FILLED
The White Mountains Regional School Board has a new member.
Tara Barton-Giles was appointed on Thursday to fill the Whitefield seat vacated by Dave Holmander.
A reporter/editor for the Coos County Democrat, Barton-Giles’ appointment was confirmed 7-0 and she will serve the remainder of Holmander’s term ending in the spring of 2022.
