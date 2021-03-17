White Mountains SAU 35 Awarded $1 Million Mental Health Grant

As North Country school districts place a greater focus on socio-emotional learning and positive mental health, one school administrative unit just got a boost through a $1 million federal grant to help build out more services and better outreach to its students and their families.
White Mountains SAU 35, which includes the K-12 Lisbon Regional School, K-6 Bethlehem Elementary School, 7-12 Profile School in Bethlehem, the K-6 Lafayette Regional School, and the K-3 Landaff Blue School, was one of only a handful of SAUs in New Hampshire awarded a New Hampshire Department of Education Systems of Care grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The $1 million grant will used during the next four years.
The opportunity will enable SAU 35 to focus on improving the mental health outcomes for the SAU’s children and youth, from birth through age 21, and their families, by supporting a sustainable infrastructure and services that are required as part of the federal Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children and their Families Program, also known as the Children’s Mental Health Initiative.
SAU 35 district leaders are looking forward to the implementation, expansion and integration of the CMHI approach, among them Jennifer Watson, director of student services for SAU 35, who will serve as the project manager.
“SAU 35 is thrilled to get started on this grant,” she said Wednesday. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to reach out to students and families.”
For the last 18 years, Watson has worked with youth and families in both the private and public school sectors, as well as with community members who are at-risk for adverse mental health issues.
Watson also serves on the advisory committee for the North Country Partnership for Socio-Emotional Learning (SEL) Practices and is about to join the advisory committee of the New Hampshire Multi-Tiered System of Support of Behavioral Health and Wellness Model.
“She is a compassionate and enthusiastic administrator who brings a wealth of knowledge to this position,” SAU 35 officials said in a statement. “Through her professional experience, Jennifer has learned the true benefits of good communication, a collaborative work environment, and a universal input process where decision-makers are equipped with contributions from a diverse group of professionals.”
Some SAU 35 schools, in building their own socio-emotional learning programs, already paved the way for the state recognizing SAU 35 and awarding it the new SAU-wide Systems of Care grant, a first-of-its-kind grant for all of SAU 35’s schools.
In 2017, BES received a three-year $50,000 trauma-sensitive school GROW grant (Generating Resilience, Outcomes, and Wellness).
More recently, LRS was awarded a Project Futures grant to support behavioral health and wellness.
“It’s really a tremendous opportunity for SAU 35 to able to reach out to students and their families from a mental health perspective, which we hadn’t been able to do in this capacity,” said Watson.
The money will allow the SAU to do more in areas of training staff for the mental health of students and which tools and strategies they can implement in the classroom, and will allow opportunities for seminars and speakers, expand the family component, boost social worker positions, and increase existing collaborations with local mental health agencies, among them Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, which works with SAU 35 to provide counseling for students, she said.
Good mental and behavioral health starts in the home, and today’s students face different challenges than students of yesteryear, and today’s schools see a greater need for programs and services, said Watson.
“What students are dealing with these days is not the same as 20 or 30 years ago,” she said. “We have several factors that play into it — the economy, the opioid crisis, and now COVID.”
In recent years, many schools have reported higher rates of student depression, anxiety, thoughts of self-harm, and other mental health issues.
The pandemic presents an opportunity to work with students and families in need more than in the past, and also to more comprehensively educate teachers, students and families, said Watson.
“A difficult home makes it more difficult for students to get up and go to school each day,” she said. “This will really create an outreach and safe haven in our schools, and because it’s such a large grant, it will also allow us to restructure our support and services for them and be proactive instead of reactive.”
And while active confirmed coronavirus cases are on the wane and vaccines are being rolled out, unknowns about the future and which mode of learning will be implemented this fall still remain.
“I think we are still seeing a lot of students who are still not returning to school and are still doing remote,” said Watson. “And some of those students home all day long may have parents struggling with issues and the home environment may not be good. We don’t know what next year will look like … Will it be safe for students to return? The more support we can put out there, social workers, family workers and getting them into the homes and working with those families, is really critical at this point.”
When working with a student in need and who is faced with issues he or she shouldn’t be faced with, there is only so much that can be done at school, she said.
“This grant will allow us to get into it further with families and do more work for families,” said Watson.
The goal is to sustain the work beyond the grant and find ways and funding to keep it going, and get buy-in from teachers, administrators and community members.
“We’re excited,” said Watson.
SAU 35 serves the towns of Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Landaff, Lisbon, Lyman and Sugar Hill.
