White Mountains:Summer 2021 Tourism Numbers Set Record

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, the span of one year has made a big difference in terms of the number of visitors to the White Mountains, Great North Woods, the rest of the Granite State, and the economic impact they made on local communities.
The summer tourist season for 2021 broke a record, state officials announced on Tuesday.
“New Hampshire is the best place to live, work, raise a family – and also take a vacation,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “With this record-breaking summer tourist season, it’s clear that the Granite State is the number one destination for families looking to have fun, experience our beautiful state, and shop tax-free. Thanks to all the businesses who helped make it happen – next year’s going to be even better.”
In the summer of 2021, the state welcomed 4.4 million visitors who spent more than $2.1 billion, breaking previous pre-pandemic summer records set in 2019 and representing a 21-percent increase in visitors and a 5-percent increase in spending for the season, said state tourism officials.
Including winter and fall, the fiscal year 2021 in New Hampshire had a record number of visitors at 12.8 million spending more than $5.5 billion, which equals $322.6 million in state tax revenue, according to the numbers, they said.
As a result of the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development’s strategic marketing efforts across various channels, officials said fiscal year 2021 yielded one of the strongest returns on investment measured.
The total fiscal year return on investment generated $197 in visitor spending for each $1 invested and $12.08 in tax revenue for each $1 invested.
Based on the average visitor spending on taxable categories in the state, fiscal year 2021 marketing efforts generated more than $35.7 million in state and local taxes, up 7 percent from 2019’s $33 million, they said.
Knowing that competition for summer 2021 tourists would be stiff among Northeastern states, New Hampshire made a marketing investment of $2.4 million, the largest such investment in the past four years, they said.
Winter 2020-2021 visitor spending reached $1 billion, nearly the $1.2 billion reached in the pre-pandemic winter of 2019-2020.
All seven of New Hampshire’s tourist regions reported an increase in both visitor spending and overnight visits in the spring and summer of 2021, when compared to 2019.
On Thursday, in anticipation of this week’s release of the official numbers, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department — which includes the state division of travel and tourism — told The Caledonian-Record that 2021 a big win for the tourist industry, after suffering through the 2020 season that saw extensive pandemic restrictions and mandated closures.
“We went from the worst season ever to the best,” he said. “That is a rebound in an industry I can’t recall seeing. The industry had been knocked down, and to see this type of activity I think is a reaction to COVID and people wanting to get outside, and I think it’s a harbinger of several years of this, at least.”
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said, “After so much uncertainty in 2020 and even some still today, it is wonderful to see how strong tourism has rebounded in the White Mountains, welcoming several million visitors, millions in travel-related spending, and support for so many households and nearly 15,000 tourism-related careers.”
One of the things New Hampshire did was to make the decision, from a marketing standpoint, to not to abandon its key markets during the pandemic, said Caswell.
“We kept advertising, on a much smaller scale, in places like Quebec and New York and Connecticut and Massachusetts and in key areas for New Hampshire tourism,” said Caswell. “It wasn’t like come to New Hampshire; it was we’re here for you when you’re ready. We had billboards and did digital advertising. A lot of other states had turned it all off. I think that was a strategy that probably played into our favor when we finally reopened.”
Although New Hampshire doesn’t know exactly what the virus will do next, state health officials, in looking at other places, are projecting a steep drop in numbers after the recent steep rise.
To date, while state mandates have been lifted, some businesses still have restrictions of their own and others don’t, and Caswell said most visitors, after living with the pandemic for two years, have adjusted and are more accepting, in contrast to the fervor in the beginning.
“Since then, we have seen people wanting to get outside,” he said. “New Hampshire is doing quite well, and that’s not the case for every state’s tourism. There are people we’ve not seen out there before and crowds where we haven’t seen crowds. These are all now becoming the new issues that we will have to deal with, but those are good issues to deal with and we are certainly prepared. We’re in a good position, thankfully, on the tourism side.”
For the winter of 2022, Caswell said the state launched its marketing for the winter season at the start of the new year.
“We asked for some feedback from the industry in anticipation of this,” he said. “Everybody across the state is reporting a really solid start to the winter season.”
Business Climate
In December 2021, New Hampshire’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 2.6 percent, just about on par with the pre-pandemic rate and down from 3. 8 percent in December 2020, and far below the rate that hovered in the high teens in the spring of 2020.
Despite the current low unemployment rate, though, New Hampshire businesses across all sectors are still hurting for employees.
Caswell said the present unemployment number doesn’t tell the full story, and there are other factors behind it that still need time to play out before things return to a pre-pandemic economy.
“The unemployment rate has always been effectively full of holes as a singular judge for the state of an economy,” he said. “It’s a nice bellwether, but the way they get to that number is not perfect. We feel that is particularly the case here. We still know the labor force numbers are down. We know there are still people in the state who have not come back into the workforce. I don’t think that 2.6 percent number is accommodating that.”
There is still a large number of people who are not back in the workforce for whichever reason, and that includes families, for example, making decisions as to which parent will stay home and accommodate a child’s unpredictable school schedule as COVID still persists and comes and goes in waves, said Caswell.
“There is a lot of that stuff happening out there that we are just not past yet,” he said. We know where a lot of the stress points are and we’re still engaged in trying to find solutions.”
The housing crunch and childcare challenges are two points.
Another the state is targeting is the labor shortage.
“We are hopefully going to be moving forward with some initiatives that give us some tools, but the economy itself is going to have to adjust,” said Caswell. “To me, this is still COVID. People who are not getting vaccinated are keeping this whole pandemic going, effectively. That’s where our supply chain issue is coming from. The supply chain issue is where the inflation problem is coming from. All of the things that we’re complaining about in our economy weren’t there before COVID and now they are here and we have a fairly simple tool to start to impact them and that is vaccination, and we’re not getting that universally. All of these things are connected. This is something we are going to be dealing with for a long time, but it would be nice not to see these huge waves. “
As for the supply chain, which is impacting large manufacturers and small local companies, New Hampshire is trying to bring it down to a set of policy ideas to implement, he said.
One initiative launched several weeks ago is a commercial driver’s license program to help get more companies more drivers and get those drivers out on the road delivering products locally.
Another approved several weeks ago is a new grant program for smaller independent restaurants to help them make more investments in the use of technology to better manage their operations, he said.
It offers software so people can order from their table to address some of the workforce shortages that restaurants, and it can also help out by managing inventory.
“There’s ton of technology that a lot of larger franchise restaurants are making investments in and getting value from, and we want to get that value out to smaller restaurants in the state,” said Caswell.
The program offers $15,000 or $20,000 grants, and if restaurateurs don’t want to get into the tech side, they can use the money for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements for better air circulation in a restaurant, he said.
“It’s been a tough winter for restaurants that aren’t really in the main tourist areas,” said Caswell. “This is designed to help get over that hump and also address this workforce issue by using some technology.”
While inflation is a concern, consumer spending numbers remain strong, he said.
“I don’t know if that’s an expectation that this is not going to last or what the case might be,” said Caswell. “I think the inflationary impact is going to slowly start making its way into everyday life if it continues. We are hopeful that it will abate, but that is something New Hampshire doesn’t have any control over.”
As for the current business climate in New Hampshire, he said, “I’ll take strong stability at this point over the last year and a half.”
