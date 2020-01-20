The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) reminds residents and visitors that parking is not permitted on state maintained roads which will impact or prevent snow removal operations.

NH State law (RSA 262:32) allows for the towing of any vehicle that is “obstructing snow removal or highway maintenance operations.” Additionally, residents and visitors are reminded there is no parking at any time along any Interstate highway, including I-93 (Franconia Notch Parkway) in Franconia Notch.

