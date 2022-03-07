Whitefield Animal Hospital To Close April 2

WHITEFIELD — Whitefield Animal Hospital is shutting its doors.
In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Dr. Chris Plumley confirmed plans to close the veterinary practice next month.
The final day of business will be on Saturday, April 2.
Plumley said he is leaving to accept a full-time position with Littleton Area Veterinary Urgent Care, where he has worked relief shifts for several years, according to the online statement.
He declined further comment.
In the statement, Plumley said, he purchased Whitefield Animal Hospital in 2008 with plans to “keep our practice moving forward, improving the qualify of medicine we performed, and hopefully serving more patients as the years went on.”
Unfortunately, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic had tremendous financial impacts.
That prevented Plumley from building a new and bigger facility, which would have allowed Whitefield Animal Hospital to improve its workflow, increase patient visits, sustain more staff, and meet growing demand.
Those plans were also derailed by other issues such as a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, the rising cost of living in the North County, and rapidly increasing costs for re-location and new home construction.
Those challenges “have combined to make growing a practice a non-starter,” Plumley said, adding that, “Financial advisors have simply told me ‘You just need to charge more.’ But costs are rising everywhere at rates not seen since before World War II. Jacking prices would simply add another burden to an already struggling community.”
Plumley’s statement generated was shared over 130 times and received more than 30 responses in the first 24 hours.
Most were current and former clients, who expressed their appreciation for Plumley and for Whitefield Animal Hospital.
“I’m so very sad to hear but totally understand,” wrote one person.
“Thank you for all the care you gave my furry, four-legged best friends and me over the years through regular visits, emergencies and loss. You were not only important caregivers but friends as well,” wrote another.
A former employee added, “Dr. Plumley, you gave me the opportunity to learn and grow before my vet tech career even started. I so appreciate all that you and [your wife] Sara have done for me, my family, and the community. I wish you the best in your future.”
Whitefield Animal Hospital will assist clients in transferring off care to a new veterinary care provider.
They can be reached at WhitefieldAnimalHospitalNH@gmail.com or (603) 837-9611.
