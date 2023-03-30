WHITEFIELD — Whitefield Elementary School on Thursday reported that an unspecified “safety concern” had been addressed.
In a statement sent to families, Principal Michael Cronin wrote, “Let me assure you that there was, and continues to be, no danger to students or staff as a result of the situation.”
According to Cronin, a staff member learned of a “safety concern” and alerted school administrators, who immediately investigated the matter.
As a result, school administration took a number of steps according to district policy, and state/federal regulations, which included disciplinary actions and therapeutic support.
Rumors of the incident have since appeared on social media, but could not be confirmed through the White Mountains Regional School District or Whitefield Police officials.
In his statement, Cronin wrote, “Federal school regulations prohibit us from providing details to the public about student matters. That being said, we recognize that a lack of details can often cause concerns and anxiety. Please be assured that we have responded to the situation and we will respond to any future situations with an emphasis on student and staff safety.”
WPD Chief Ed Samson added that his department’s school resource officer was directly involved throughout the elementary school’s investigation and response process.
“It was acted on quickly, there are protocols that were put in place, threat assessments were complete, and reintegration plans were put in place,” Samson said. “From our perspective, the utmost thing is the safety of those students. We’re confident the actions taken by the school were the best actions to ensure that safety.”
News of the Whitfield Elementary incident comes three days after six were killed in a school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and two weeks after WMRSD voters rejected the proposed school district budget and quashed a $253,000 plan to improve special education and mental health supports, which cannot be funded through the default budget.
