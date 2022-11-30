WHITEFIELD — The Board of Selectmen on Monday held a public hearing on a proposed sewer rate hike.
Under the proposal, connection fees would increase 50 percent and the ‘per 1,000-gallon’ rate would be raised by 40 percent, from $10 to $14, for the town’s 435 sewer system users.
The matter will go to a board vote next month.
The reason for the sharp increase: The $8.49 million sewer treatment plant project began operations in September 2021.
The town must repay two loans on the project, a $3.56 million USDA bond and a $1.4 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan.
Overall, if the sewer rate hike is approved, a household with a standard 5/8 inch meter and using 72,000 gallons annually would see their annual water and sewer bill go up to $474, from $1,090 to $1,564
It would be the fourth sewer rate increase since 2018.
Although significant, the rate increase may be temporary.
The town has applied for a Wastewater State Aid Grant, which would cover up to 30 percent of loan payments for the sewer treatment plant project, and additional grant funding to build a septage holding tank, which would allow the town to resume accepting out-of-town septage (and increase septage revenue anywhere from 40 to 115 percent).
If those grant applications are approved, they would allow the town to bring down sewer rates in the future.
The Whitefield sewer plant project was set in motion in 2015.
That’s when the town was notified by the Environmental Protection Agency that it was in violation of its discharge permits into the John’s River. EPA issued an administrative order, which could have led to fines, and was given a timeline to correct the situation.
The town worked with Horizons Engineering and the state Department of Environmental Services to plan for the replacement of the wastewater treatment plant.
In 2017, the town submitted a USDA Rural Development grant application and was approved for a $6.5 million project, of which $2.9 million was grant-funded. Months later town meeting approved the project.
Upon further review by the Department of Environmental Services, it was determined it would take an additional $1.6 million to build a suitable plant for the town. Town meeting voters granted permission for the added funds.
The town must now repay the USDA bond of $3.56 million over the next 26 years at an interest rate of 1.25% and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $1.4 million at a rate of 2% over the next 29 years (which includes $190,000 in loan forgiveness).
