Whitefield Floats Idea For Zoning Officer

WHITEFIELD — The Select Board on June 27 raised the possibility of hiring a municipal zoning officer.
Without a zoning officer, the town cannot enforce its permit requirements, said Select Board member John Tholl.
Having been on the Planning Board, Tholl said, the “biggest problem is we have people who do things without getting permits and we never find out about it because we don’t have anyone to do compliance follow-up,” according to draft minutes.
However, while a zoning officer is needed, it’s unclear how the job would be funded, he said.
Permit fees won’t generate enough money to pay for the position, and raising those fees would inhibit new construction and development.
A zoning officer could be a taxpayer-funded position, but Select Board support for that is unclear.
“It’s something we need, but we can’t find a way to make it work,” Tholl said. “We’d like to have it but the biggest trouble is trying to figure out how to pay for it.”
No action was taken and the matter was taken under consideration.
The issue was raised during a discussion on the planning and zoning fee structure.
The Select Board suggested that the commercial building permit be increased from $300 to $500, the residential remodel/alteration and driveway permits be cut from $50 to $25, and the renewal fee be $50 for new construction and $10 for remodel/alteration.
They recommended all other fees should remain as is.
Those suggestions will be considered by the Planning Board on July 5.
NO TRESPASSING
Property owner Ryan Presby appeared before the Select Board to discuss a 2021 abatement request.
He took issue with assessor Jason Call stepping onto his property on June 2 in spite of no trespassing signs posted on the property.
Presby, who was not home at the time, argued there was no legal justification for Call to set foot on the property.
He said Call would require a search warrant upon future site visits, and asked that the Select Board perform the assessment instead. However the Select Board is not qualified to do so.
Presby submitted a copy of the assessors’ code of ethics to the board and highlighted the applicable statutes.
The board took the matter under review.
SIDEWALK SEATING
The Select Board will consider an outdoor seating ordinance at a future meeting.
The issue was raised because of an outdoor seating area in front of Sunny’s House of Pizza and Jillian’s Pub in King’s Square.
The seating area contains tables and chairs, and is bordered by a chain.
There are concerns that the seating area does not allow for a minimum required five-foot right of way along the sidewalk, and prevents parked cars from opening their passenger side doors.
The business owner is expected to appear before the Select Board to discuss the matter next month.
