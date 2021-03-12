Whitefield Legion Post To Rehab Tank

WHITEFIELD — It’s time to clean the war machine.
The 50-ton battle tank parked outside of American Legion Post 41 will be getting a much-needed paint job and other upkeep, later this year.
The work will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Army Brotherhood of the Tankers (USABOT), a non-profit created to preserve and publicize the history of the U.S Army Armored Forces.
Former Post Commander John Tholl said the M60 tank has become a popular roadside attraction for people traveling along Route 116 near downtown Whitefield.
“Almost everyday you see someone stopping to look at it,” he said.
The project is a partnership.
USABOT will do the work. They will repaint the tank and make other improvements to its exterior. That could include rust removal, the replacement of replica parts, and the installation of a canvas shroud around the main gun barrel.
Post 41 will pay for the materials. They raised $2,500 through a gun raffle, with a post member purchasing and donating a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol.
“Most people bought raffle tickets for this project, not the gun,” Tholl said.
The project was approved in early 2020, but was postponed by COVID-19. Tholl hopes it will be completed before the summer.
He said the biggest questions is the paint scheme. Three options are under consideration: Olive drab, desert sand and forest camouflage. Tholl said the post is “leaning towards” forest camouflage, the tank’s original paint scheme when it rolled off the assembly line in the 1970s.
As a sign of the project’s popularity, a handful of local residents have offered to donate additional funds, if needed.
“It’s good for the town,” Tholl said about the tank. “Ever since we got it, it has made an impact.”
The tanks was donated to Post 41 in 2014.
It arrived from American Legion Post 88 in Loudon, where it had been for nearly 20 years, before that post was disassembled to make way for a new town hall.
The M60 Patton Tanks was the primary battle tank for the U.S. Army during the Cold War.
More than 15,000 M60 tanks were produced from 1960 through the 1990s. The model displayed by the Whitefield American Legion is an A3, which appears to have been used in Saudi Arabia during the 1991 Gulf War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.