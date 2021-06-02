A Whitefield man is facing a long stint in prison for the alleged rape of a minor in the May round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.
Chad Brooks, 36. of Whitefield, was indicted on five special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one special class felony count of incest against a victim related to him by blood beginning when the victim was 13 years of age.
In addition, he faces a separate special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault for threatening to use physical violence against the victim if the victim did not consent to sexual intercourse.
Between Nov. 20, 2017, and Oct. 6, 2018 in Whitefield, prosecutors said Brooks engaged in a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault on multiple occasions.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
In addition, Brooks faces a Class B felony count of second-degree assault for allegedly engaging in an act of strangulation against the victim on June 1, 2018, in Whitefield.
Jessica Chernicki, 43, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantity of methamphetamine on March 7 in Lancaster.
Tonya A. Hanehan, 41, of Portland, Oregon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of burglary.
On Aug. 23 in Jefferson, prosecutors said Hanehan broke into the Davenport School in Jefferson to commit the crime of theft by unauthorized taking.
Anthony Henderson, 31, of Lunenburg, was indicted on a Class B felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Jan. 24 in Lancaster.
