DALTON — A Whitefield man with a lengthy criminal history and who authorities said was armed with a rifle and handgun has been identified in the officer-involved shooting that left him dead on Wednesday night and a New Hampshire State Police Trooper in critical, but stable condition.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, who was pulled over for a traffic stop in Dalton by an NHSP trooper, currently unnamed, on the bridge between Dalton and Gilman.

