A Whitefield man is ordered to make regular payments totaling $85,000 to cover restitution, the cost of an investigation, and a fine for fleecing a business investor from Dover out of $70,000 and putting the money toward his personal use.
In December, Jeffrey Spill, deputy director for the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation, filed a motion at Coos Superior Court for periodic payments.
That motion, in a case brought against Lewis Scott Niles, 60, by the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State, went to a hearing last week.
On April 20, the judge ruled that Niles has the ability to make the payments and ordered him to pay the victim $1,000 per month beginning on Monday and on the 26th of each month thereafter, until the judgment, made payable to the victim through the state, is paid in full.
“We are pleased we can get some money back to the victim after a lengthy process,” Spill said Monday.
In June 2019, the bureau of securities regulation, a division of the secretary of state’s office, announced the enforcement action against Niles.
In May 2019, the bureau issued an order of cease and desist, restitution, fines, and costs against Niles, who, beginning in March 2013, according to the enforcement action, took investment money in the amount of $70,000 from the investor and promised to use it in his businesses and return the money plus another $70,000.
“The agreement between Niles and the Investor was to use the money in the purchase and sale of waste oil business and/or to demolish homes and salvage building materials to sell,” said bureau representatives.
But without investor permission, Niles immediately spent a significant portion of the investor’s funds on personal living expenses, past-due debts such as covering bad checks, rent, and daily sundries, they said.
In addition, the waste oil business that Niles was engaged in was illegal because he did not have the proper state and federal licenses and permits and that was not disclosed to the investor, they said.
“According to records, on or about February 24, 2014, Niles was stopped by police while he was in a Penske rental truck and charged with illegally transporting waste oil and other offenses such as operating without a commercial driver’s license,” said bureau representatives. “The Investor tried repeatedly to get paid back, but no money was paid.”
The $85,000 in payments he is now ordered to make includes the $70,000 in restitution to the victim, $7,500 for the cost of the investigation, and $7,500 for the fine.
According to court records, Niles in 2019 filed a motion against the bureau of securities regulation at Coos Superior Court to quash the subpoena, but that motion was denied.
According to his statement of assets and liabilities filed with the court for the Dover victim case, Niles’ weekly take-home amount is $2,500 to $3,000, an amount he noted “varies” and is “irregular.”
The statement also lists amounts of $30,000 owed to one individual, $70,000 to another, $385,000 to another individual, and $50,000 owed to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the latter as part of a court-ordered payment stemming from a Coos Superior Court civil lawsuit filed against him by DES.
Court records indicate a number of other court cases against Niles.
In 2015, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of illegally transporting hundreds of gallons of combustible and hazardous materials after selling — between 2013 and 2014 — diesel fuel, fuel oil, and a flammable liquid used in heating furnaces in his customers’ homes and businesses without the required placards identifying them as hazardous materials.
According to the federal case summary, he pleaded guilty in 2016 to driving a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license, but failed to appear at his January 2017 sentencing for a 90-day sentence behind bars. Court records state he was arrested the following month on a warrant.
In 2015, across the river in Vermont, Niles was charged with three misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a police officer and with a felony charge of false pretenses for scamming a Sutton, Vt. couple of out thousands of dollars through Craiglist.
In 2016, he pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of false personation and a misdemeanor charge of lying to police and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine with $250 suspended in the case that involved him stealing $3,750 from a Sutton couple in exchange for delivering antique wood flooring that never arrived.
When asked by police why the wood wasn’t delivered, Niles lied and said it was destroyed by Hurricane Irene, said authorities.
In 2014, he was sued by John Hinds at Hillsborough North Superior Court in a contract fraud case. An agreement as to periodic payments was approved in 2019, but the case summary states that Niles failed to appear at a 2019 payments hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2020.
