A Whitefield man was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after being severely injured Wednesday evening in a single-rider motorcycle crash along Route 3 in Whitefield.
The crash involving Holt Harrison, 55, of Whitefield, who was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson FXST and was found in the woods by the roadway, occurred about 6:42 p.m. on northbound Route 3 at the curve just before White Mountains Regional High School.
“He left the roadway on the corner at the high school for some unknown reason,” Whitefield Police Chief Ed Samson said Thursday. “We don’t really know why. At this time, it’s under investigation, and there was a witness to the accident traveling behind him who might give is more of an indication.”
After first being transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster with serious injuries and multiple broken bones, Harrison was med-flighted to DHMC, said Samson.
“I’m not sure about the extent of his injuries, but there are a lot of broken bones,” he said.
Harrison, who was not wearing a helmet, appears to have not suffered head or neck injuries, said Samson.
Responding to the scene were Whitefield police, Whitefield Fire and EMS, and a paramedic from WMC.
The northbound lane was closed during the response.
“Everything is under investigation and there’s no immediate determination of a cause,” said Samson.
