Whitefield Men Indicted On Felony Charges

Two local residents have been charged in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Ryan P. Moore, 29 of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine.
On Dec. 30 in Lancaster, county prosecutors said Moore had under his control a glass pipe containing a quantity of meth.
Moore also faces a Class A misdemeanor count for unlawfully transporting drugs in a motor vehicle along Main Street in Lancaster.
Jarvis Sottile, 20, of Whitefield, and Liam Woods, 20, of Campton, are each charged with a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
On Nov. 4 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Sottile and Woods acted in concert to purposely damage a 2006 Toyota Tacoma belonging to “Z.D.,” age 17, when they kicked the vehicle multiple times and caused more than $1,500 in damage.
Woods also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault causing bodily injury for allegedly reaching through the window of the vehicle and striking “Z.D.” in the face and causing bruising.
