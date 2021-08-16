Whitefield-born and bred writer and avid outdoorswoman, Catherine Doucette blazed a winding path after her graduation from the White Mountain School in 2000.
For over a decade, every winter she would journey out West or internationally to teach and to adventure in the backcountry, and then back to the White Mountains every summer to see family and work as a nanny. But a thread that has always tied her life together is writing, and a recently-published collection of her personal essays details some of those backcountry trips, where often she was the only woman, as well as heartfelt moments from her 20s and early 30s.
“I wanted to tell stories, true stories, about my experiences and how maybe they relate to being human,” said Doucette on Wednesday evening. “That other people can connect to my own experiences because, really, at some base level, we’re all the same.”
While her essays have appeared in literary journals, reviews and ski magazines previously, the collection, titled “On The Run: Finding the Trail Home,” is Doucette’s first published book. It was released in April 2021.
“At first, it was odd to release such personal essays into the world,” she said. “But I think the personal parts are what make the writing most relatable … it’s the bruises of life that most often resonate with readers. So, to the best of my ability, I tried to let them go with grace and as little worry as possible.”
Doucette’s fondness for her roots in the White Mountains runs throughout the book, which opens with a piece on her childhood spent ice skating on Forest Lake.
“I have always felt that no matter where I am, my home is in New Hampshire,” she said. “It’s the first place that I discovered my passions, whether it was horseback riding or skiing or even running. […] Even though I learned a ton through all my travel and living elsewhere, it’s always sort of my touchstone.”
Doucette attended the White Mountain School as a day student, where she was first able to try backcountry skiing through the school’s gear closet and trips led by faculty.
“I loved it from the get-go,” she said. “Every winter locale that I had, I’ve been able to get on my skis.”
The author recalls liking journaling way back in fourth grade at Whitefield Elementary, another passion fostered at the White Mountain School. Doucette attended St. Lawrence University for a bachelor of arts in English and then taught in Switzerland and the University of Nevada in Reno before she was accepted into Oregon State University’s MFA program in creative writing.
“In the meantime, I journaled about my other passions … when I went on a ski trip, I kept a journal,” she said. “When I went abroad or any sort of big travel trip, I always kept a journal or at least took notes so that I could trigger memories if I ever wanted to revisit those trips.”
While Doucette’s talent for writing is evident, she credits her success to never giving up.
“Honestly, I just kept at it after graduate school,” she said. “I was told by a professor [at OSU] that you don’t necessarily have to be the best writer, but you just have to keep writing and that’s how people succeed. So I just have kept going until, finally, I got this book deal.”
Though the process of putting “On The Run” together took about a year, the essays were written and revised over the course of a decade.
“Now that this book is out in the world, I feel like I can move on,” Doucette said.
She currently lives in Pennsylvania and, while the Appalachian Trail does pass close by her house, calls her current location a “waypoint” on her journey. Doucette is now in the beginning stages of writing a memoir that picks up where “On The Run” leaves off.
“But right now, all of [what happened after] is still percolating,” she said. “I don’t have much on paper yet.”
Copies of Doucette’s book are available at the Little Village Toy and Book Shop in Littleton, and the author hopes that she can organize some sort of reading the next time she is in town.
The book’s cover was designed by one of her brothers, printmaker Jim Doucette.
