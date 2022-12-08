Whitefield Once Again Pursues STR Regulations

WHITEFIELD — Short-term rental regulations are back on the table.
A year after Town Meeting rejected an STR ordinance by an eight-vote margin, the Planning Board is crafting another warrant article.
The proposal under consideration would create a new subsection in the Whitefield Development Code for short-term rentals.
It would give the town more control and oversight of STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
The details remain under discussion.
However, the draft ordinance would require short-term rental owners to (1) Comply with state fire codes/health safety requirements, (2) Follow town parking and occupancy restrictions, and (3) Submit proof of a valid New Hampshire Rooms and Meals Tax license number.
The Planning Board intends to finalize the proposal next week, with a public hearing to follow later.
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
That includes approximately 82 STRs in Whitefield and Dalton, with most of those units located in Whitefield. Seven are located on the eastern shore of Mirror Lake along Route 3.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had taken steps to address short-term rentals through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives,
Whitefield is one of those communities.
The town amended its zoning by-laws in 2020, adding a definition for short-term rentals as a commercial use, which has allowed the Planning Board to better address the matter in permit applications.
Using those powers, the Planning Board in October denied a change of use application for a proposed STR at 51 Whispering Pines Rd. due to abutter concerns over traffic, noise, and safety issues.
However, efforts to pass stronger regulations failed earlier this year, when Whitefield Town Meeting voters rejected a proposed STR ordinance by an eight-vote margin (93-101).
