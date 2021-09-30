WHITEFIELD — Ralph “Stoney” Jacobs and his wife Jeannie, headed to Boston earlier this week with precious cargo: 43 of his paintings, which will be on display during October at a Newbury Street artists gallery.
The paintings and Jacobs’s work were announced by The Guild of Boston Artists, who noted in a recent announcement, “Ralph S. Jacobs: Recent Works from October 2-23 at our Newbury Street gallery.”
According to the Guild, “The show will feature a beguiling collection of the artists newest still-life and landscape paintings. Working on a small scale, Jacobs encourages viewers to walk right up to his artworks to appreciate their detail and form. His delicate paintings hold the attention of the viewer by forcing them to place the artwork within their personal space in order to take in all of the fine points.”
An opening reception for the show is Oct. 2, this Saturday afternoon, from 3-5 p.m. during which time those attending are invited to meet Jacobs and to “enjoy an afternoon of art and conversation.”
Jacobs, 69, is a native of New Hampshire. Both of his parents were artists. His father was an oil painter but repaired typewriters for a living to support his five children. His 97-year-old mother worked in pastels.
Jacobs is mostly self-taught, though he attended the Massachusetts College of Fine Art - the first art classes of his life. He met Jeannie at Boston State College (now UMass) and passed on the idea to become an art teacher. Jeannie did become a teacher and taught for 33 years in Whitefield.
Of painting landscapes in the North Country of New Hampshire, Jacobs said, “Of course, it’s the most beautiful place in the world, right?”
“We used to drive for hours to come up here. I can just stand in the woods and work … it’s just beautiful. It’s a good job,” Jacobs said. “The only thing is nowadays with the climate, the skies are strange, a painter’s term, we never used to have skies like this … and it just makes it more difficult to paint outdoors. I do a lot of still lifes and portraits. Oprah Winfrey bought one of my still lifes, she bought it down in Nantucket.”
The couple will return to the Boston art show on Saturday for the reception.
Jacobs is a member of the Guild in Boston, and said most of the pieces he is showing are landscapes.
He said he is better known for his still lifes and portraits, but the landscapes are what he most enjoys working on, outdoors in nature.
He said they are all done “on the spot” on location, and he does not rely on photos for his landscapes.
“The actual time of working has to be sunny, preferably not too much wind, and I only work on them for probably an hour and 15 minutes by the time the light goes down,” said Jacobs. He said he spends other parts of the day devoted to other paintings in progress, and he typically is working simultaneously on four paintings.
A number of the paintings in the show are small, said Jacobs, and some feature landscapes from Maine and from Lake Champlain, “I call that the prettiest place, too … I love the Champlain Valley, too; my vacations are painting.”
Jacobs’ portrait of former NH Governor Jeanne Shaheen hangs in the State House in Concord. His portraitures also hang in Harvard Law School, and the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
His still lifes and landscapes are owned by collectors all over the world including Oprah Winfrey, former NH Gov. John Lynch and a royal family in Saudi Arabia.
Stoney lives in Whitefield, N.H. with his family. He works at home in his studio, which is modeled after the one he lived in at the Fenway Studios in Boston.
The art show opening this weekend at the Guild in Boston is a one-man show, noted Jeannie. “We’re very excited that the show is actually going to happen since it was postponed last fall because of COVID.
“We have been married for 44 years, and I am still amazed at what he does. I watch him from the very first brushstroke through to the finished painting and ask, ‘how does he do that?’ He sees so differently than most of us I think, It’s hard work, too. Lots of patience and perseverance for sure. He is a perfectionist to say the least. But he loves it! How cool is that, to love what you do and be able to work out of a studio in your home or outside in the White Mountains National Forest?”
The show will take place Oct. 2-23 at the Guild of Boston Artists. Beverages will be served. Masks are required inside the gallery. RSVPs are encouraged.
To see the work of Ralph S. “Stoney” Jacobs, visit: https://www.guildofbostonartists.org/portraits-by-ralph-s-jacobs or http://www.ralphstonejacobs.com/
