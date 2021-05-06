Whitefield Planning Board Briefed On Power Line Project

Eversource explained its proposed Whitefield to Northumberland transmission line rebuild to the Whitefield Planning Board on Tuesday.
The plan would install new wire along the 18-mile corridor and replace 202 wooden H-frame structures with steel H-frames.
The existing H-frames are over 70-years-old, dating back to when the line was built in 1948.
According to Eversource structure height increases are “unavoidable,” due to current regulations and requirements, but were minimized where possible.
In Whitefield, 78 H-frames will be replaced and the majority (85 percent) will increase by less than 15 feet.
Construction is expected to begin sometime between July and September of this year and conclude in the final quarter of 2022.
The project will require local permits from the Whitefield, Lancaster and Northumberland Conservation Commissions, state permits from DES and DOT, and federal permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
For more info visit Eversource.com, call (888) 926-5334, or email NHProjectsInfo@eversource.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.