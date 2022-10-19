Whitefield Planning Board Denies Short Term Rental Permit In Residential Neighborhood

WHITEFIELD — A proposal to convert a Mirror Lake property into a short-term rental has been rejected.
By a 2-1 vote on Oct. 11, the Planning Board denied a change of use application for a proposed STR at 51 Whispering Pines Dr.
Board members Frank Lombardi and Alan Theodor squashed the application due to abutter concerns over traffic, noise, safety issues, and having a commercial use in a residential neighborhood.
Board member John Tholl cast the lone dissenting vote.
The Planning Board tabled the matter on Sept. 20, following an hour-long public hearing where a half-dozen residents spoke against the proposal.
The board requested more information from applicants Andrew and Jennifer Spector, who sought a change of use permit to rent out a three-bedroom shoreline home.
The Spectors returned on Oct. 11 with Aaron Foti of Bretton Woods Vacations, the company slated to manage the property.
Foti assured board members that Bretton Woods Vacations would have a live operator to handle calls 20 hours a day as well as a general manager’s line with 24-hour support
Asked about overcrowding, Foti said guest limits would be specified in BWV lease agreement and would be enforceable with fines and, if needed, “a call to the police.”
Foti indicated that Bretton Woods Vacations had “zero tolerance” for lease agreement violations.
Andrew Spector added that his Whispering Pines Drive property was monitored by a security camera and he and his wife wouldn’t want to host large groups or loud parties.
However, in spite of those assurances, board member Theodor argued an STR would change the character of the neighborhood.
That opinion was echoed by abutter Jerry Hite, who said residents along the private one-way road would be negatively impacted.
It is unclear if the Spectors will appeal the Planning Board decision in superior court.
GROWING CONCERN
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
That includes approximately 82 STRs in Whitefield and Dalton, with most of those units located in Whitefield. Seven are located on the eastern shore of Mirror Lake along Route 3.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had taken steps to address short-term rentals through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives,
Whitefield was one of those communities.
The town amended its zoning by-laws in 2020, adding a definition for short-term rentals as a commercial use, which has allowed the Planning Board to better address the matter in permit applications.
However, efforts to pass stronger regulations failed earlier this year, when Town Meeting voters rejected a proposed STR ordinance by an eight-vote margin.
Whitefield officials are in preliminary discussions to bring an STR ordinance back to voters next spring.
The matter is also under discussion in other communities such as Bethlehem and Haverhill, N.H., and Waterford and Kirby, Vt.
Meanwhile Franconia strengthened its STR registration and permitting process this year, with requirements for annual inspections, permitting, and fines for non-compliance.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
