Whitefield Planning Board Denies Short Term Rental Permit In Residential Neighborhood
Whitefield Town Offices #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — A proposal to convert a Mirror Lake property into a short-term rental has been rejected.

By a 2-1 vote on Oct. 11, the Planning Board denied a change of use application for a proposed STR at 51 Whispering Pines Dr.

