WHITEFIELD — The Whitefield Public Library has secured funding for a million dollar building project.
It was announced on Thursday that the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) had awarded 85 percent of project costs (approximately $911,000) with a 15 percent match from WPL.
Whitefield Public Library was one of 16 CDFA grant recipients in this round and the only one north of the notch.
Upon hearing the grant application had been approved, library director Courtney Vashaw said, “I cried.”
“I was overwhelmed and astounded that we did it,” she said.
Funds will be used to rehabilitate the basement (which is currently unusable due to mold and moisture) and improve building access, ADA accessibility, and parking.
It is part of a larger plan.
Vashaw has another six million dollars in grant applications out, in efforts to renovate and expand the 119-year-old library building into a larger, more versatile, multi-purpose space.
There is demonstrated need for a bigger and better library, she said.
“We have already outgrown the space we have for what we do,” Vashaw said. “Our little conference room is booked all the time. We don’t have enough space for our supplies, for children’s programming, or to host all the groups that use the space. So we know we need to expand to meet need.”
An expanded library could also serve as an emergency shelter, warming and cooling station, and location for town meeting and elections, Vashaw said.
The CDFA grant was made possible through a bequest from a longtime patron, the late Muriel Mahn.
Mahn willed the library half the revenue from her home sale. That money served as the grant match, which unlocked the CDFA funding.
“It was absolutely life changing for us, because we never, ever would have been able to apply for a grant like this without that money,” Vashaw said.
Hired in 2018, Vashaw has committed herself to growing the library.
Those efforts accelerated in response to rising demand during COVID-19, as more people used the library’s broadband connection to apply for work, interview for jobs, connect with social services, and access telehealth.
Last year WPL conducted a grant-funded feasibility study to assess the existing conditions of the library, create preliminary architectural/engineering designs, and establish cost estimates for a renovation/expansion project.
This spring, Vashaw got to grant writing to make those make those ideas a reality.
“I’ve spent all spring grant writing. [Youth program coordinator] Lyn [Schmucker] really took on the major burden of running the library itself while I tried to pull together all of these grants,” Vashaw said, explaining she dove into grant writing “because the infrastructure money will happen once in a lifetime. This is a one time shot. We were told ‘This could all be gone in 18 months, so act now.’”
In addition to the CDFA grant, she submitted applications for $4 million in Congressionally Directed Spending through Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Ann Kuster and approximately $1 million through the Northern Borders Regional Commission. Those applications are pending.
“I had no experience writing grants at this scale. I basically learned on the fly and gave it everything I possibly had. It took enormous effort,” Vashaw said.
She said the CDFA grant award sends a message about Whitefield Public Library’s value to the greater Whitefield area.
“I think it was a nod in our direction that we’re doing the right thing,” she said. “I think the type of work that we’ve been doing has been recognized as good work. We’re trying to establish really solid community partnerships , we stretch a dime as far as it can possibly go to bring in the best programs that we possibly can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.