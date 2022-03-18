Whitefield: Recount Upholds Querrard Election

WHITEFIELD — A narrow win in the Select Board race was upheld after a recount on Friday.
Town officials did a hand count of the ballots and Abigail Querrard remained the winner with 148 votes, edging runners up Sara Dunn (144) and James Dorr (140).
Querrard gained a vote in the recount, while Dunn lost one.
Although she could have accepted victory on election day, Querrard filed for a recount to uphold the integrity of the election.
“I wanted to be sure and I wanted everyone else to be sure,” Querrard said. “Morally it feels a lot better to have done this. I just feel I did the right thing. And even if it didn’t come out in my favor, doing the right things is the most important part in serving our community.”
The recount ends an unusually cordial campaign.
The three Select Board candidates struck up a friendship. They didn’t engage in mudslinging and scolded those who did. They stood together outside of the polling station on March 8, enjoying each other’s company.
When Querrard was declared the winner at Town Meeting, her opponents congratulated her and urged her to accept without a recount.
“Honestly, I think it showed a different type of election here in the North Country, and in small communities. We can still get along, treat each other with respect, and help each other out,” she said.
All three candidates were parents, and they behaved accordingly, she said.
“There’s no need to be nasty and rude and horrible to each other. That’s not how we want to raise our children, and we need to be examples of that. It’s not what we want to promote at all,” she said.
She had already received congratulatory messages from Dunn and Dorr on Friday afternoon.
“Everybody’s happy with how it turned out, and we’re still all community members and friends,” she said.
Querrard, 46, will be sworn in on Saturday, and begins her three-year term on Monday, when the Select Board holds a second public hearing on the proposed acquisition of two easements in King Square to develop the public parking lot.
She replaces outgoing Chair Peter Corey, who did not seek re-election.
During her campaign, she supported lower taxes, downtown economic and infrastructure development, and live-streaming meetings and opposed the proposed landfill in neighboring Dalton.
She looks forward to starting work, and wants to hear from the public, she said.
“I’d like to see what the community brings forward. What they think we can do better, what they have concerns about. I want people to feel heard, I think that’s important,” she said. “I’m putting myself out there. Everyone knows how to get a hold of me. And I welcome that.”
