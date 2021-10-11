Whitefield Residents Voice Traffic Concerns

WHITEFIELD — Increased traffic on Colby Road has some residents worried.
Appearing before the Board of Selectmen on Sept. 27, homeowners described a continuous stream of speeding, reckless cars and loud, lumbering trucks passing through the road at all hours.
Carroll and Marion Rexford said “20 cars can go by in a 15-minute time frame” and added “the tranquility of the road is gone,” according to meeting minutes.
The traffic volume has increased for various reasons.
Colby Road is a gateway to the landfill, industrial park, Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge, and White Mountains Regional Airport. It is also listed on Google Maps as the fastest way for Route 3 traffic to reach the Berlin/Gorham area.
Marion Rexford asked if the town could stripe the road, improve signage, clarify “no thru trucks” restrictions, and de-list the road from Google Maps route recommendations.
She also floated a “local traffic only” restriction.
Ken Lang, 256 Colby Rd., said the road — which sees a fair share of 18 wheelers and 5th wheel campers — has become unsafe for walking.
Select Board Chair Peter Corey shared residents’ concerns.
Corey asked if additional ‘speed limit’ and ‘no passing’ signs could be installed, to address safety concerns.
Selectman Shawn White called for Whitefield Police to increase patrols of Colby Road and to enforce an existing ‘no thru trucks’ ordinance there. He also recommended a weight limit to minimize road damage.
Selectman John Tholl supported road markings, and suggested the road be striped “because it stands out.”
No vote was taken, but suggestions related to signage, striping, weight limits, police enforcement, and ‘Google Maps route recommendations’ will be looked into, town officials said.
