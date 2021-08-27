WHITEFIELD — The Board of Selectmen discussed a draft fireworks ordinance on Monday.
As written, it would forbid individuals under 21 from using fireworks, and would require those 21 and over to obtain a permit from the Whitefield fire chief.
Permit holders would be prohibited from using fireworks after 10 p.m. and during high fire-danger conditions (Class 3 and 4), and would be limited to low-grade consumer fireworks.
In order to be adopted, the ordinance must go through a multi-step process. The Select Board must create a final draft, hold a public hearing in October, and submit a finished version for Town Meeting approval in March.
The ordinance was recommended by Police Chief Ed Samson in response to frequent and increasing complaint about backyard fireworks.
“We’ve had more calls of fireworks happening late at night, or on a continuous basis where people were lighting them off every other night for several weeks,” said Samson. “I’ve always been a proponent of not being restrictive with fireworks, but unfortunately there needs to be limits.”
He and Fire Chief John Ross created the draft ordinance based on similar policies in other communities.
Until now, the police department has been powerless to regulate fireworks. The ordinance would allow them to issue tickets, levy fines, and provide comprehensive oversight of fireworks in Whitefield.
The draft ordinance lays out 13 permit conditions. In addition to those already mentioned, permit applicants would have to show documentation that the fireworks were purchased from an in-state retailer, refrain from alcohol or drug use, and agree to maintain 50 feet of distance from structures, woodlands, overhead utilities and property lines.
The draft ordinance includes a penalty structure of written warning and/or revocation of permit for the first offense, $250 fine and revocation or permit for second offense, and $500 fine and revocation of permit for a third offense. Three-time offenders would be prohibited from obtaining any further fireworks permits.
All measures in the draft ordinance are subject to change.
It was one of two noise-related ordinances discussed at Monday’s Select Board meeting.
DISORDERLY ACTIONS
Samson also submitted a draft “disorderly actions” policy, which would address non-fireworks noise issues.
It would replace the town’s one-paragraph unnecessary noise ordinance, which is focused on vehicular noise, such as spinning tires and revving engines.
“The law we have now dates back to the early 1990s,” Samson said. “This updates that [and] gives us a tool for general noise complaints”
As proposed, the six-page “disorderly actions” policy would allow law enforcement to address wide-ranging noise issues. For instance, a person making loud and unnecessary noise (e.g. musical instrument, stereo system, power tool, or work activity) in a way that disturbs the peace, quiet and comfort of neighboring residents. That would include noise that is “plainly audible” at a 50-foot distance after 10 p.m.
The policy would also address non-noise infractions, such as public threatening, littering, and public urination and defecation.
“[The draft disorderly actions ordinance] includes different things that don’t reach the level of us wanting to make an arrest. It’s a tool for enforcement through a ticket and a fine,” Samson said.
It, too, remains a work in progress and would require both a public hearing (also slated for October) and Town Meeting approval in order to be adopted.
