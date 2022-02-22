Whitefield: Select Board Discusses Parking Permits
The Whitefield Select Board discussed the possibility of parking permits in the downtown area on Feb. 14. (File Photo)

WHITEFIELD — The Select Board discussed the creation of permit parking in the downtown area on Feb. 14.

Select Board Chair Peter Corey recommended parking permits as a way to shift costs for parking lot maintenance onto the users, such as businesses, landlords and tenants. The center of town has approximately 178 public parking spaces.

Corey noted that St. Johnsbury, Vt., has a permit parking system in place and his employer, Northern Community Investment Cop., owns eight spaces.

St. Johnsbury manages three municipal lots and charges $495 for an annual overnight permit, $75 for a monthly overnight permit, $225 for an annual business permit, and $5 for a day permit.

Corey said Whitefield could set its own rates, based on local market conditions and the opinions of residents, businesses and building owners.

In addition to generating income, parking permits would let law enforcement know which vehicles belong, Corey said.

“If you drive through the municipal lots in Whitefield, it is obvious that quite a few vehicles that are there should not be there,” he said, according to the meeting minutes.

However, resident Bob Loiacono questioned the need for parking permits. He pointed to a survey, conducted by the Whitefield Economic Development Corp. last year, which found there was adequate parking.

Over 90 percent of survey respondents said they could easily find parking in the downtown area, and less than 25 percent called for increased parking enforcement.

In the survey summary the WEDC wrote, “At this time, demand for parking in downtown does not appear significant enough to implement metered parking.”

Corey clarified that parking permits were not metered parking.

Although his term ends next month, and he did not seek re-election, Corey recommended that the board consider the idea moving forward.

