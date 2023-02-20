Whitefield Select Board Presents $3.16M Budget Proposal

During the budget hearing, the Select Board presented a proposed $3.16 million operating budget, a 5.2 percent increase over last year.
The primary cost drivers were salary and benefits increases, including an 11.7 percent spike in health insurance premiums, according to meeting minutes.
Within the operating budget, public safety spending would go up 8.5 percent to $1.13 million. However, Select Board Chair Shawn White said a floor motion is planned to reduce the police department budget by $11,000.
The proposed budget would increase the health and welfare budget $5,000, in anticipation of greater need during tough economic times, and library funding would go up $15,325, in order to maintain services and offset rising utility costs.
WARRANT ARTICLES
The Select Board also presented warrant articles totaling $408,000, a 50 percent decrease from 2022.
The town is requesting 67 percent less for capital expenses and 20 percent less for Capital Reserve Fund appropriations through warrant articles than last year.
Meanwhile social service organizations are seeking roughly the same funding amounts as last year.
Notable among the warrant articles is Article 20, to raise and appropriate $100,000 in matching funds for a $1.4 million federal grant to correct a failed drainage system on Union Street and provide safe travel for traffic as well as pedestrians.
It would address drainage and infrastructure on Union Street, View Street, Cherry Street and Greenwood Street. The warrant article will require 3/5 secret ballot approval.
