WHITEFIELD —Three candidates are vying for a single 3-year seat on the Whitefield Select Board.
James Dorr, 48, is a married father of five. He has been a self-employed system engineer for over 20 years. This is his first run for public office. He has lived in Whitefield for nine years.
Sara Dunn (a write-in candidate) is the owner of Shear Destiny Salon and Day Spa and co-owner of S&S Property LLC rentals and home renovations. She previously worked at the Mount Washington Hotel/Spa Image Center, where she oversaw the Spa opening and operations. She is engaged to be married, had one daughter, hails from Berlin and has lived in Whitefield for 12 years.
Abigail Querrard, 46, is a real estate closer for Summit Title Corporation and previously worked as a clerk at the Coos County Register of Deeds, realtor with RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty, canteen manager at John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041, customer service representative with Bank of NH, and as a floral designer. She has served as president of the VFW Post 3041 Auxiliary (2020-21); junior vice president for District 1 VFW Department of New Hampshire Auxiliary (20202-21); and trustee for District 1 VFW Department of New Hampshire (2020-21). She is a married mother of two and a 16-year Whitefield resident.
The following are their answers to six questions, which look at their motivations for running and their thoughts on key issues.
1) Why are you running for the select board?
Dorr: I am running for the select board to help build a better future for our town and our children.
Dunn: I am running for Select board, because things are happening that are leading the town down a path that is currently and will continue to cause financial distress for too many citizens. The Selectman position requires an energetic participant who embraces the needs of all town members and in doing so remains cognizant of all cost factors involved.
Recent increases in taxes, water and sewer rates are something the Select Board can and should do a better job overseeing. Limits! Everything must have some limit! Decisions and spending by our town fathers are issues that need to be addressed, but with benefit to all town residents kept in mind. Some see the blossoming number of permits being required by the Planning Board and Select Board as an exercise that is totally out of control. Whitefield is a small community and should remain so. Those who support an effort to grow into a bigger community, should consider that once a small town becomes a big town, it can never go back to being a small town again. I suspect many long time Littleton residents would agree.
Querrard: Because this is my home and where I am raising my child. I have lived in Whitefield for 16 years, love our community and want to see all residents thrive in our town. I am concerned about tax increases and how this effects everyone.
2) How would you address economic redevelopment in Whitefield? What do you consider the town’s top economic development priorities?
Dorr: I think one of the things we need to do is to look at surrounding towns and see how they’ve addressed this issue. Look, Whitefield has a lot of potential. We have a beautiful downtown, we have wonderful views. We have things we can work with. We have commercially zoned property. There’s a lot we can do but what we should first do is figure out what we want from our town. We should be talking about ways to bring sustainable businesses to the area which provide stable, good paying jobs to our local residents, not at the expense of our local pristine lakes.
Dunn: Local businesses require local support in order to succeed. The Whitefield Market is a great example of success through local support, but they earned it, by how well they provide what the town and local area wants. For any business to be successful it must supply a product and/or service an individual or area wants. The number one rule of sales is people may not buy what they need, buy they will buy what they want. We are all guilty of that. Therefore, an effort must be put forth to identify what products or services people will want if made available and then how, if possible, to provide it.
Querrard: I would like to see downtown become a welcoming place for new businesses to come. In doing this we could potentially have more stopping and shopping by those traveling through town. Lets make Whitefield a “must stop” for travelers; with different business options to excite and entice people to spend money in our town and help our economy. Whitefield was once a busy booming town and it can be again with support from our elected officials and residents.
3) Are you concerned about the proposed landfill in Dalton and its potential impacts on Whitefield?
Dorr: I feel like we are blessed to live in an area where people come to visit because of the beauty, so I am very concerned about having a trash dump where they have proposed to place it. I’m also greatly concerned with the company not paying attention to the local people who don’t want it, which I believe greatly outnumbers the folks who do. This company has chosen a spot next to our pristine Forest Lake which concerns me greatly, and I wonder if the owner of Casella would put one next to the lake his family lives or vacations at? And to add to the issues, they want to bring a lot of new traffic to our town in the form of trash haulers. I drive on 93 most days and I see trash haulers going to Bethlehem, and many of these haulers are not just from our state, they’re from all over New England. I haven’t spoken to many folks who welcome this idea.
Dunn: The landfill is one of those emotional issues where many times it can be hard to determine what information being circulated is accurate or not. That said, how can anyone not be concerned about the proposed landfill in Dalton. As Whitefield residents we are at a disadvantage, as only Dalton residents can vote, however, we can add our voices and opinions into the mix. I cannot imagine any Whitefield resident without strong feelings about this landfill or anything that could negatively affect this beautiful area.
Querrard: Absolutely! Our natural resources in our area and surrounding towns are amazing and should not be compromised. I feel the traffic will be more than our town can handle and may need to include traffic lights and changes in our intersections to accommodate this uptick in traffic. Although change is inevitable I do not believe it needs to happen in our town right now. While the drivers of semi-trucks are likely the safest of all drivers on the roads, I don’t believe everyone is as cautious; which in turn could lead to unfortunate accidents. To what extent will these possible accidents, from the increased traffic, cause strain on our police and fire departments? Is Whitefield ready to add on full time personnel to cover this if it is needed? Our quaint town will suffer so much with this landfill in Dalton. I oppose the landfill 100 percent.
4) Do you support live streaming municipal meetings, and posting recordings online afterwards?
Dorr: Absolutely. As a system engineer, some of my clients are also municipalities and that’s exactly what they do. Zoom and YouTube have great options. My only concern is burdening the excellent staff in the town, so do we pay someone to do it? The logistics need to be addressed.
Dunn: Live streaming can be a benefit by allowing citizens access to the discussions being held when they are not able to physically attend. The questions is would it actually motivate more people to get involved and voice their concerns and/or recommendations? The first choice should be to physically attend a meeting, with live streaming as a valid second choice.
This question deserves more than a simple yes or no answer. It requires more information and study.
Querrard: Yes. We have citizens in Whitefield who are unable to attend those meetings. I feel every resident in Whitefield should have the opportunity to see what is discussed and the outcome of the decisions being made. If possible I would like to see Zoom meetings take place. These meetings can be done in an organized manner and all attending would be able to ask questions.
5) What are Whitefield’s greatest infrastructure needs and how would you address them?
Dorr: One of the greatest infrastructure needs of Whitefield is we need to decide if our downtown and Brown Street areas are areas worth investing in. We’ve let some beautiful things go in this town due to bad decisions, lack of foresight, and lack of vision. This needs to change.
Dunn: Revitalize what we have in the Town of Whitefield. Stop spending money on unnecessary costs. The town building project went way over budget. The town building basement now houses the ASAP program for town children. We had and still have a beautiful park with a building that needs work, yet it is in a great location and salvageable. We only need the will to make it happen. Let’s look at and consider bringing back existing and functioning resources within the community.
Querrard: I believe making our town buildings more efficient with solar power project, that has been presented, will help with the cost of energy consumption used in our town buildings.
The outdated water mains in the village (examples: Spring Street, Maple Street, Prospect Street) need to be replaced. Some of these line date back to 1890. There is USDA Rural Development funding available to offset the costs. The sidewalks being put in around our town have been a big improvement for those that don’t have vehicles and for those that like to walk for exercise. I would like to continue these types of beneficial projects in the future.
6) What are your thoughts on downtown parking, and how would you approach the issue moving forward? Do you support the eminent domain land taking for the municipal parking lot?
Dorr: If we are going to come together and take land from folks, we need to make sure that we all agree on why we’re stealing property from someone. No backroom decisions, this needs to be in the open so we know who the folks are who want to take property from others, why they feel this is in everyone’s best interests, and how they plan on going about it. I haven’t heard any good reasons why we need to be taking any land from anyone at this point, and that bar is very high with me. We have plenty of parking at this time in Whitefield, if we are looking to put a lot of effort into more parking then we need to give people reasons to park here. We need businesses. We need a vibrant downtown to support these endeavors.
Dunn: Municipal parking offers much needed parking space in downtown Whitefield. However, I feel it is an overreach to charge our residents for the only parking lot in the Town Common area. There should not be any cost to park, nor is there any reason that eminent domain should be in the conversation. What there should be are rules and regulations such as, no abandoned vehicles, no unregistered, vehicles, no loitering and no littering, but these rules and regulations must be strictly enforced by our police department. Also the town does not need to supply and maintain a charging station for electric cars, at least not at this point in time. The above identified items, strictly adhered to will see the parking lot kept under proper control and be a plus for the community.
Querrard: I believe there needs to be better signage for those traveling from out of the area to see that we have municipal parking lots. As for eminent domain land taking, I believe the town and land owners should work together to come up with a reasonable solution.
7) What’s the most important issue that you feel isn’t being talked about?
Dorr: I feel like the most important thing we don’t talk about is the future of our town, the education of our children, and what we want our town to look like in 20 years. What type of town are we leaving our children? Whitefield needs folks who are thinking about things like this so we can make a better home for our children.
Dunn: Water, Sewer and Taxes!!! At the rate of increase hard working citizens of our community will not be able to sustain these increases, especially those on a fixed budget. This matter needs immediate review with the goal of these rates being decreased.
Querrard: That the residents of Whitefield don’t feel that their concerns are being heard. Also, if they are bringing things of concern to the town, they want the towns decisions to be reasonable and explained clearly. It is time that we have a selectman who will be the voice for those who need and want to be heard. I would appreciate the opportunity to be a liaison between the residents and the town as the next selectman of Whitefield.
