WHITEFIELD — Concerts are returning to the common.
Music In The Square will begin June 7 with a solo acoustic performance by classic rock cover artist Dan Aldrich.
The 13-week series, taking place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Aug. 30, was established by recent transplant Brett Higgins.
Higgins and his family arrived in the area from southern New Hampshire and founded a function hall and community center, The Dwelling Place, in the heart of downtown.
A longtime singer, guitarist and drummer, Higgins launched an open mic night at The Dwelling Place last month.
Based on strong turnout there, he approached the Select Board on May 22 with plans for a weekly summer concert series on the common.
“It’s another opportunity to get the community together,” Higgins said. “I just want to give Whitefield residents the opportunity to have what Littleton and Lancaster already have. Grab a bite off a food truck, check out a vendor, and do something different.”
Although the town had no money in its budget to fund the endeavor, the Select Board offered strong support for Higgins to give it a shot.
Higgins has already booked more than half of the dates, and has the musical ability to perform if needed.
“I’ve been playing in cover bands since I was 13,” said Higgins, 34, a singer, guitarist and drummer. “So I may get up there one of those dates.”
The lineup consists of mainly solo performers (with some duos and trios) from various genres (including rock, folk, and country).
Higgins continues to search for sponsors and is in talks to hang a banner downtown to advertise the event.
In the event of bad weather, concerts will be moved indoors to The Dwelling Place located across from the common.
Meanwhile the open mic nights at The Dwelling Place will move from Wednesday to Friday for the duration of the summer.
Concerts on the Common fills the void left by the Un-Common Concert Series, which ended in 2019.
It supports Whitefield economic development and downtown revitalization efforts, making the community more vibrant.
“We’re just trying to create something else for the community to do,” Higgins said. “It’s a beautiful area.”
