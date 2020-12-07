A North Country environmental group, Whitefield town officials, and state transportation officials have expressed concerns about risks to traffic safety associated with the proposed Casella Waste Systems in nearby Dalton.

Members of the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change said while the town of Littleton would face no landfill truck traffic through its town, Whitefield would bear the burden of 100 trucks a day going along the original proposed path of northbound Route 3 to Route 116 in Whitefield to the privately owned 137-acre commercial landfill that would be accessed off of Route 116 in Bethlehem, near the Littleton town line.

