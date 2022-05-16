Whittemore Steps Down From Village Trustees

Sarah Whittemore speaks in favor of amending the town budget, to include an additional $3,000 for Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball, during Lyndonville's Town Meeting at Lyndon Town School on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The organization had missed the filing deadlined for its annual funding request. The amendment was approved. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDONVILLE — Chairwoman Sarah Whittemore has stepped down from the Village Board of Trustees.
Whittemore, 37, submitted her letter of resignation on May 11, citing increased work and family responsibilities.
She called it a difficult decision.
It was made after months of deliberation. Ultimately, she concluded, there weren’t enough hours in the day for her to be an effective Village Trustee.
“I am being stretched too thin and do not feel as though I can give my position on the Board the commitment and attention it so greatly deserves,” she wrote. “My family and business need to come first and I don’t want to let anyone down. I want the taxpayers to have someone in my stead who can focus more on the position and everything that goes along with it.”
Whittemore has kept a full schedule for the past year.
She and her husband, Rory, last week celebrated their first anniversary as owners of the Burke View Garage automotive repair shop on East Burke Road, and she also works as an instructor at NEK Cycling Studio.
Meanwhile they are parents to two boys, ages 11 and 13, who are active in youth sports.
“Our business is taking off, which we are so incredibly thankful for, and has gotten busier than we could ever have imagined. I have been finding it very difficult to juggle our business, school commitments, sports commitments, my commitment to the cycling studio, and my commitment as the Village of Trustees Chair,” she wrote.
Whittemore was appointed to the five-member board on Sept. 23, 2019, and won election in March 2020.
She wished her fellow board members well and looked forward to remaining involved in town matters in a non-governmental capacity.
“I have truly enjoyed my time with you all, I have learned a great deal and you will always hold a very special place in my heart,” she wrote, adding, “hope to attend future meetings when I can as a resident of the Village and to cheer you all on.”
By a unanimous vote, Doug Conly was named the new board chair.
The trustees will look to fill Whittemore’s vacancy through village elections in March.
Interested applicants should contact Village Administrator Justin Smith at (802) 626-5834 or justin@lyndonvt.org.
