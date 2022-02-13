It’s Valentines Day - and love is in the air!
And flowers, too!
At All Around Flowers in St. Johnsbury on Saturday the trio of floral designers on hand, Lisa Wood, Olivia Heltzel and Missy Sylvia were deluged with work to get ready for a very busy Valentines Day, a day that rivals only Mother’s Day for how busy it gets.
Wood said a gentleman had called in this week to order an arrangement for his wife, and shared it was the first time he was ordering her flowers. The couple has been together for 62 years, Wood said of the elderly man’s special Valentines Day gesture.
The flower shop’s manager, Jessie Toney, was out working a Valentine’s weekend wedding at the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield, N.>H, and the entire staff was on deck for what was expected to be a crazy busy day today, they said.
“It’s a crowd of men standing in the front!” said Wood of what the shop typically looks like on the holiday.
Many of those who order leave the designs up to staff, “That way we’re not restricted,” said Wood, pointing out a sheet with the four Valentines Day specials on the wall.
This day is celebrated mainly with romantic love in mind (at least the Hallmark version of the holiday is), but we set out to find a few area folks to share who they love and how they met, and to gather up some snippets of love to spread with you today.
We found a few moms who wanted to share their love for their little ones, a man who had memorized the sound of the footsteps of a woman he worked with so he could catch a quiet moment with her to ask her out more than a half century ago, and a love that blossomed when a young Northeast Kingdom man was working with the Peace Corps half way around the world.
Baby Love
Courtney Kozlowski Bertolini of St. Johnsbury, shared this, “I love my family. I met my son only one year ago but fell wildly in love.”
“I never knew a love so deep, so tremendous, so magnificent, could exist before he entered my life,” she said of her infant son, Enso, who recently celebrated his first birthday. “He has made me fall more deeply in love with my husband and brought endless joy to our lives. A different kind of love (than what’s typically celebrated today, she noted), but the sweetest love I know.”
Courtney met her husband, Dylan Bertolini in 2010 at Elements restaurant, having just moved back to Vermont from Philadelphia, she shared. She is now a dentist in St. Johnsbury.
Another young mom, Jasmine Lund of Lyndonville, shared on Saturday morning that her 2-year-old son, Dante Smith, brings her much joy and is her valentine this year. She described him as “a crazy little kid” whose love helps propel her ahead through challenging times, saying, “He’s my valentine!”
Finding Love Halfway Around The World
El amor de mi vida (the love of my life), shared Jesse Coté, of St. Johnsbury for his wife, Karla Elizalde Sumba, on their first Valentines Day as a married couple - they were married in Waterford, Jesse’s hometown, on April 17, 2021.
He wrote to her on this Valentines Day and shared with the newspaper, “Although this pandemic has had its challenges, putting over 3,000 miles between us, after six months apart, we were happily reunited. I’m thankful I’ve always had your love and support and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. Can’t wait for the adventures that await us!”
“We met while I was in Peace Corps in Ecuador and she’s an English teacher and was of the few people who could understand my broken Spanish when I first arrived,” Coté shared.
The couple is planning a wedding celebration in Karla’s hometown in Ecuador in the spring of 2023.
Stage Struck
And another story shared with us began when a young theater director was putting on a play and met the love of his life through the stage when he was working with the St. Johnsbury Players.
The then Dan Haycook (now Dan Jones), the young director, was overseeing the production of The Laramie Project when a young man attending the performance later approached him.
The young man was Justin Jones.
Dan said this week, “We met when he came to my play that I was directing with the St. Johnsbury Players. He messaged me that evening telling me he was interested in our upcoming season - meanwhile he had no interest in theater! … and we went on a date at the Grindstone Café. Now we’re married, he’s the love of my life, and I wouldn’t trade a second of it. The good, the bad, the ugly-love isn’t always pretty, but it always fills your heart … this man, has my entire heart; he’s pretty darn handsome too!”
The couple met in the fall of 2016.
Love At The Office Coffee Maker
Robert Gondar of Burke shared that he met his wife Arlene at their workplace in Bridgeport, Connecticut, more than a half-century ago. He had only known her about a month, she was working in accounts payable at the engineering firm where he worked.
“My valentine of course, is my wife Arlene, of 54 years,” shared Gondar when asked on Saturday morning about his valentine.
He shared, “I met her at a place we used to work.
Gondar said he was sweet on Arlene pretty quickly and had memorized what her footsteps sounded like on the stairs.
One day, he heard her distinctive footsteps coming down the stairs toward the break room and he seized the opportunity and met her at the coffee maker, he said.
“I knew it was my opportunity,” said Gondar with a smile. “Arlene is my valentine!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.