WHS Principal Candidate Withdraws Over Mask Decision

HAVERHILL — A candidate for the Woodsville High School principal position withdrew from consideration last month after the Haverhill Cooperative School Board ended a mask mandate.
Marc Chabot of Thetford said in an email that he would not compromise on matters of student well being.
“In representing myself as a potential school leader for your district, it would be my primary duty to stand up for the rights of students. I do not believe that the health and safety of the students and employees of a school is negotiable.” he wrote.
The email was sent Dec. 15, two days after the school board rescinded targeted, temporary masking for students in response to positive cases at the district’s three schools.
The school board reaffirmed the decision on Monday, in the face of backlash from staff and community members, but backtracked during an emergency work session on Tuesday, agreeing to resume targeted, temporary masking in some form.
They also agreed to implement universal masking at the elementary school but allow students to opt out with family permission, and to increase COVID testing in school, to identify positive cases faster and exclude negative cases quicker.
Full details for those mitigation measures will be released in the coming days.
Chabot was one of three candidates for the principal’s position. Two others remain in consideration. Interviews will begin this month.
The current high school principal, Eric Chase, will step down at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.